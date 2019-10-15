Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal election underway.

Advance polls were open from Friday, October 11 , to Monday, October 14 , and, for the first time, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

, to , and, for the first time, for 12 hours each day from According to the preliminary figures, some 4,700,000 electors voted at the advance polls in this general election. This is a 29% increase from the 3,657,415 electors who voted in advance in the 2015 general election.

It should be noted that these are estimates. Not all polls may have reported yet.

"More and more, Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "Having extended voting hours at advance polls gave Canadians more flexibility to use this option. I want to thank returning officers for their careful planning and the thousands of election workers who made that possible."

Perrault adds that Elections Canada is paying special attention to electors in Manitoba who have been affected by challenging circumstances in recent days and may have been unable to take advantage of advance polls. "We will add resources at the local level and be prepared to adjust our services for Monday, October 21, as required. Our top priority is to ensure that electors in Manitoba are able to cast their ballot."

A breakdown of the estimated number of electors who voted at the advance polls, by province or territory and electoral district, for all 338 electoral districts is being calculated, and will soon be available on elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

