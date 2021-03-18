MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Please note that the news release issued on March 18, 2021, announcing additional Government of Canada support for Quebec businesses has been adjusted.

The amounts have been corrected in the following sentences:

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is announcing the Government of Canada's intention to grant financial contributions totalling up to $ 43,765,000 [instead of $43,931,000 ].





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is announcing the Government of intention to grant financial contributions totalling up to $ [instead of ]. The Chambre de commerce du Montréal Métropolitain, Québec International, Promotion Saguenay, Investissement et Développement Gatineau , Développement PME Chaudière–Appalaches, Pro-Gestion Estrie, Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil and the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Laval will share support totalling close to $3.3 million [instead of up to $3.4 million ].

