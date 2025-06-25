Honour underscores Ericsson's leadership in sustainability and commitment to Canadian innovation.

Ericsson ranked among Canada's top international corporate citizens for the third consecutive year, following a landmark $635 million investment in its Canadian R&D with the Government of Canada.

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ericsson, a leading R&D spender in Canada and a global leader in 5G sustainability, is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top International Corporate Citizens for the third year in a row. This designation was awarded to Ericsson by Corporate Knights, a media and research company committed to advancing a sustainable economy. The recognition highlights Ericsson's continued efforts to build a more sustainable future while deepening its investments in Canadian innovation.

In 2024, Ericsson announced a $635 million investment to enhance R&D capabilities in Canada – its largest-ever investment in the country – in partnership with the Government of Canada. The multi-year commitment will further position Canada as a global hub for 5G, AI and cloud innovation, while driving the development of sustainable network technology designed to reduce energy consumption across industries.

Jeanette Irekvist, President of Ericsson Canada, says: "Being recognized once again by Corporate Knights is a tremendous honour and a reflection of our long-term commitment to sustainability and to Canada. Our record investment last year, alongside the Government of Canada, demonstrates Ericsson's belief in Canadian talent, ingenuity, and our shared mission to build a more sustainable, connected future."

Ericsson's Ottawa-based R&D team continues to push the boundaries of sustainable network innovation. Ericsson and Bell Canada became the first globally to field test AI-native link adaptation, a new technology that uses real-time AI to improve network performance by adapting to changing signal and interference conditions. Rogers Communications successfully trialed 5G Cloud-Radio Access Network (Cloud RAN) technology with Ericsson at the Blue Jays game on Canada Day in 2024. This marks the first time this industry-leading technology has been deployed over a commercial network at a live event in Canada. Both initiatives highlight how AI and advanced 5G networks are helping industries lower their environmental impact while reinforcing Canada's leadership in digital innovation.

Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson Americas says: "Ericsson has fully integrated sustainability across its strategic priorities and operational practices—from our Net Zero commitments to the innovations driving energy-efficient networks. Our Canadian operations are at the forefront of this work, helping telecom providers reduce emissions, advance digital inclusion, and build resilient infrastructure for the future. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams who bring this vision to life every day."

Corporate Knights' selects winners from more than 100 companies that earn revenues over $1 billion in North America, and are not listed or headquartered in Canada, and have the highest scores based on the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World methodology.

The Corporate Knights Sustainability Rating methodology incorporates data collected from annual reports, sustainability reports, and company websites to score companies based on metrics such as share of "clean" revenue and investments, eco-efficiency, diversity on boards of directors and among executives.

Ericsson Canada has been a cornerstone of the nation's innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, supporting communication service providers through each mobile technology generation. Ericsson is also a key partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country investing more than $7B.

The company's commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technology can help achieve climate action goals. In 2025, the company also joined the Government of Canada's Net Zero Challenge .

For more details, please read Ericsson's latest Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility report.

