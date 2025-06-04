Ericsson's Canada-developed Fusion 8828 enhances indoor 5G connectivity, providing a premium experience for smaller enterprises including retail stores, cafes, cinemas, and more

Bell Canada is a global pioneer in implementing Ericsson's advanced and innovative Indoor 5G solution

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a national first, Ericsson today announced the launch of its Ottawa-developed Indoor Fusion 8828 5G solution. This state-of-the-art, compact 5G indoor solution seamlessly combines radio and baseband functionalities into one unit, revolutionizing indoor wireless connectivity to provide enhanced wireless coverage for consumers.

"5G connectivity has the power to radically transform businesses and improve the lives of both employees and customers," says Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada. "We are proud to bring our innovative 5G solutions to Canadian businesses of all sectors and sizes. We look forward to providing reliable, quick and game-changing coverage to customers across a wide variety of indoor spaces."

The Indoor Fusion 8828 is a compact, plug-and-play 5G solution aimed at businesses in small and medium-sized buildings, like coffee shops, chain stores, movie theatres, restaurants, and more. It supports up to four Radio Dots, delivering multi-Gbps speeds, and delivers reliable 5G connectivity for smaller locations, helping businesses improve their overall operations.

Bell will be a global pioneer in implementing Ericsson's advanced and innovative Indoor 5G solutions, elevating its business client offerings as it transitions from a traditional telecommunications company to a leader in tech services and digital media.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our business clients and providing them with a great experience through state-of-the-art technologies," says Mark McDonald, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Bell. "As the first to implement Ericsson's innovative 5G in-building technology, we're excited to break new ground, while enhancing operations and connectivity for businesses, to improve the daily experience for its employees and customers alike."

The Fusion 8828 was designed in Ottawa by the Ericsson Radio team in 2023. Fusion uses Ericsson's extensive RAN and RDS assets to create a fully featured solution for small venues that works seamlessly with the rest of Ericsson's portfolio.

