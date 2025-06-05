Extended partnership to continue ground-breaking research in mobile wireless networks and contribute to Canada's thriving technology ecosystem

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada and Carleton University have announced a new extension to their multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership to drive innovation, train skilled workers and build more reliable, secure technology for the future of 5G wireless communications. The announcement was made today at the bi-annual Tech Talks event, which showcases the ongoing projects and accomplishments of the Ericsson-Carleton 5G Wireless Lab.

The Ericsson-Carleton University Partnership for Research and Leadership in Wireless Networks has taken significant steps toward advancing innovative wireless communications solutions together since entering a strategic collaboration in the first quarter of 2020.

Based on the successful collaboration, Ericsson and Carleton have agreed to extend the partnership an additional two years until December 2026, continuing the important wireless research programs and delving into new areas of focus that will benefit both Ericsson and Carleton.

"The collaboration between Ericsson and Carleton University is a prime example of the positive impact industry-academia collaborations can have on society and the economy in Canada and beyond," said Rafik Goubran, Vice-President (Research and International), Carleton University. "We are proud of our progress and anticipate much more to come as we continue to explore novel 5G applications in health care, transportation and aerospace."

The partnership has established research projects, graduate student internships, a prestigious Ericsson fellowship program and experiential learning opportunities for Computer Science and Engineering students. It also opened a 5G Wireless Laboratory in Carleton's ARISE building in 2022, dedicated to student-centred research projects and innovation programs, with Canada's first fully functional private standalone 5G network.

"Our shared goal of advancing innovative wireless communications solutions continues to drive us forward," said Marcos Cavaletti, Head of Ottawa site for Ericsson. "Today's extension announcement solidifies years of mobile wireless exploration together to harness the potential of advancing connectivity across the globe."

During the first phase of the partnership, completed in December 2024, this strategic collaboration focused on two key objectives: to engage in applied collaborative research with best-in-class research professors to address real-world research challenges that Ericsson is facing; and to develop a funnel of top students interested in mobile communications and who have relevant skills, so they are equipped to enter the tech workforce. The collaboration has generated excellent results together, including key achievements, such as:

An Ericsson Chair in 5G Wireless Research, which drove six research projects covering various areas of 5G communications and applications

12 graduate research projects to address real Ericsson wireless technologies challenges

A new state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Laboratory and 5G Drone Lab, utilized by the Chair and research projects

more than 700 co-op work terms completed by Carleton students

8 Ericsson-funded graduate fellows

Participation in the Women in Engineering and IT Program, which seeks to help close the gender gap in STEM

The Ericsson-Carleton University Partnership strategically aligns and amplifies the existing strengths of both organizations. Ericsson Canada is a top employer and Ericsson's Ottawa site is a strategic R&D centre for wireless communications, with one of the largest, most advanced R&D labs in North America. Carleton's exceptional academic programs, including Engineering and Science, use hands-on experiential learning to build students' skills so they are ready to meet industry needs.

This announcement is part of a long-term partnership initiative at Carleton. Its accomplishments showcase the strength of collaboration and what's possible when industry and academia unite to solve today's pressing challenges.

For more about the partnership, visit carleton.ca/ericsson.

