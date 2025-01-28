Ericsson Canada recognized among Canada's best employers for the tenth consecutive year by Forbes, placing it among top 30 " Honour Roll " companies

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada has once again been named by Forbes as one of Canada's top employers. The company ranked first in the Telecommunications, Cable Supplier industry on the annual list of Canada's Best Employers, placing 29th out of 300 large-scale organizations, up 35 spots from last year. This also marks the tenth consecutive year that Ericsson Canada has been recognized by Forbes on this list, placing it among only 30 "Honour Roll" companies, demonstrating Ericsson Canada's unwavering commitment to employees and their professional development.

"Being recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers for the tenth consecutive year is an incredible honour," says Jeanette Irekvist, President of Ericsson Canada. "This distinction reflects our dedication to creating an inclusive, innovative, and empowering workplace. Our people are our greatest asset, and their passion drives our continued leadership in next-generation communication technologies. We are proud of what we've built together and remain committed to fostering an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to shaping the future of connectivity."

Forbes and market research company Statista analyzed findings from a survey of employees of Canadian companies and institutions that employ 500 people or more to compile the list. Respondents were asked to rate their employer on various factors, including opportunities for promotions, gender pay equality, and how supervisors manage direct reports. Respondents also indicated whether they would recommend their employer to others and rated other employers in their respective industries.

Ericsson Canada has over 3,100 employees working in cutting-edge 5G R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Ericsson is among the top 10 R&D spenders in Canada, having invested more than $7 billion over the years in R&D initiatives across the country. For more than 70 years, Ericsson has played a pivotal role in Canada's innovation ecosystem, supporting major service providers in their nationwide 5G rollouts and collaborating with leading academic and industry partners.

