Ericsson modernizes Hydro-Quebec's network inventory system

Ericsson extends partnership with Hydro-Québec on network inventory management system

Agreement includes a modernization project using Ericson's latest solution, Adaptive Inventory

Project will include the development of new use cases, leading to a more automated and efficient management of network inventory

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has extended its long-term partnership in Network Inventory Management with Hydro-Québec, Canada's largest electrical utility based in the province of Québec.

The agreement includes Ericsson's latest solution, Adaptive Inventory, which enables the automation of multiple network inventory processes while having the service and resource inventory always available and accurate.

The two companies are joining forces for a modernization project aiming at extending the usage of the solution to more departments in Hydro-Québec. The goal is to increase Hydro-Québec's efficiency by automating processes and taking advantage of the latest product advanced features in network inventory.

Graham Osborne, Head of Ericsson Canada, says: "Hydro-Québec is a leader in its field and we are grateful to extend our partnership to help them improve their ways of working, using our latest Adaptive Inventory product. Modernizing their network inventory will bring immediate improvements to help increase Hydro-Québec's efficiency every day."

The modernization project is expected to be complete in the second half of 2020.

