Ericsson Canada named in top 5 places to work in Forbes 2023 Canada's Best Employer list

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's top 5 employers in 2023. The company earned fourth place on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers of 2023 out of 300 large scale organizations and was the only company in its industry (Technology Equipment) to rank in the top 35, and first out of eighth total in its respective field. This is the eighth consecutive year Ericsson Canada has placed on Forbes' list, moving up from 31st spot in 2022.

Jeanette Irekvist, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit, Canada, says: "We are honoured to be recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers, especially given the fact this recognition represents employees' satisfaction with their employers. I am thrilled by our exponential climb in the rankings, which is a credit to our exceptional Canadian team and to their immense commitment and pride in serving our customers. This report validates our strong workplace culture and what our 3,100 team members already know today – that Ericsson is one of the best places in the country to work! For 70 years, Ericsson Canada has been innovating and developing world-leading technology right here in Canada that will continue to drive our society into the future."

Forbes and Statista selected the Canada's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 12,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Ericsson Canada has been a critical part of this country's innovation ecosystem and R&D story for 70 years, enabling Canada's industries to lead on the world stage, supporting major service providers on their path to nationwide 5G rollout and collaborating with leading players from both academia and wider industry. Ericsson Canada has 3,100 employees in state-of-the-art 5G R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, is amongst the top 13 R&D spenders in Canada, investing an average of $345M a year for a total of nearly $7B and holds a strong set of 2,000+Canadian patents out of a global repertoire of 60,000.

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

