TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Équité Association (Équité) and the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association (Crime Stoppers) [CCSA] announced today that they are partnering to make it easier for Canadians to report insurance crimes. In order to further protect the anonymity of tipsters, Équité has transferred its insurance fraud public tip referral service to local Crime Stoppers programs.

The benefits of this partnership are multifold. Insurance crime is not a victimless crime, and Équité members believe it is time we eradicate these crimes from Canada. The Crime Stoppers tip line is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For those who prefer to submit tips online, Crime Stoppers programs have web tip options through their local websites. Both options are anonymous and confidential for tipsters. Tips that lead to arrests may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $2,000.

Since the program started in 1976, there are now more than 1700 Crime Stoppers programs worldwide in 32 countries. More than 425,000 crimes have been solved since the program's inception and over $8 billion worth of stolen property and narcotics have been seized.

By sharing information related to insurance crime, Canadians are providing an important and valuable public service to protect their communities. "Fraud is not a victimless crime and insurance crimes result in inequalities both financially and socially," says Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association. "It often disproportionately victimizes our most vulnerable communities and funds other serious crimes. Fighting fraud is a collaborative effort and we are proud to partner with Crime Stoppers. We encourage all Canadians to report information about suspicious activity that can help law enforcement bring criminals to justice and help keep our communities safe."

"We are proud to work alongside Équité to make insurance fraud one of many criminal activities Crime Stoppers tipsters can anonymously and confidentially submit information on," said Dave Forster, President of CCSA. "We are also pleased to take on the tip intake process so we can quickly and efficiently get this information into the hands of investigators."

About Équité Association

As a not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. By leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité delivers improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery. Équité also serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all property & casualty insurers. While keenly focused on eradicating insurance fraud and crime, Équité is invested in diminishing organized crime in Canada and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

Learn more about Équité Association at https://www.equiteassociation.com/.

About Canadian Crime Stoppers Association

Canadian Crime Stoppers Association (CCSA) is an advisory body that represents Crime Stoppers programs across Canada. Crime Stoppers was created in 1976 as an anonymous and confidential method of reporting crime. Crime Stoppers is not the police, but a separate community-engaged organization run by volunteers. These volunteers raise funds to pay tipster rewards for information that leads to an arrest. They do not conduct investigations, but ensure information entrusted to them is delivered to investigative agencies without having any knowledge of the tipster's identity.

Learn more about the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org

