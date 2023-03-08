Channeling the theme for 2023's International Women's Day, Équité Association shares some of the ways we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to equity every day

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, Équité Association celebrates embracing equity by empowering women to grow personally and professionally through professional development, mentoring, and leadership development opportunities.

Equity and equality are two words often used interchangeably, but there are key differences. Equity acknowledges that people do not begin life in the same place and that circumstances can make it more difficult for certain people to achieve the same goals. Inequity affects many people, but most commonly and historically, it has impacted marginalized communities and groups, such as women, people of color, disabled people, the economically disadvantaged, and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Équité Association was born out of social purpose, understanding that insurance crimes disproportionately affect the most disenfranchised and marginalized groups in our society. Organizationally, the following demonstrate Équité's ongoing commitment to embracing equity:

Achieving gender parity at the senior leadership level (directors) and above;

Operating as a 'remote-first' organization that encourages employees to check in with themselves for health, learning, and work/life integration;

Offering bespoke professional development and mentoring opportunities for all employees;

Offering women at the management level and above the opportunity to enroll in the ISC Group "Aspire" or "Executive" membership programs, which includes webinars, workshops and mentoring opportunities geared toward and for women.

Enrolment in the Équité Leadership Development Program offered to all senior leadership.

"It is critically important to me to have diversity of thought at every level across our organization, and particularly at the senior leadership level", says Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association. "Having diverse perspectives, experiences and voices at the decision-making table leads to innovation, greater productivity and true equality, which is the goal. Collectively we can all embrace equity."

About Équité Association

As a not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. By leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité delivers improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery. Équité also serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all property and casualty insurers. While keenly focused on eradicating insurance fraud and crime, Équité is invested in diminishing organized crime in Canada and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

Learn more about Équité Association at https://www.equiteassociation.com/.

