Équité Association Applauds the Government of Canada's forthcoming National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On Sunday Jan 21, 2024, Public Safety Canada, along with key federal ministers, announced the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, scheduled for February 8, 2024. The Summit will include leaders from key jurisdictions and industry sectors collaborating to identify actions to combat auto theft and strengthen current initiatives.

As Canada's authority on insurance fraud and crime, Équité Association, applauds this collaborative effort to combat serious and organized crime and ensure the safety of communities across Canada.

In response, Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association offered the following statement of support:

"On behalf of our members, Équité Association extends its thanks to the Federal Government and the Department of Public Safety for leading the efforts on convening the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft. The National Summit signifies a crucial step toward a coordinated and comprehensive response to this escalating issue. Équité looks forward to continued collaboration with government agencies, law enforcement and stakeholders in our collective effort to combat auto theft and ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians."

Auto Theft Quick Facts

Rates of vehicle theft rose by 50% in Quebec , 48.3% in Ontario in 2022, as compared to the previous year as reported in Équité's 2022 Vehicle Theft Trend Report.

Canada continues to be a source nation for stolen vehicles with organized crime exporting stolen vehicles primarily through the Port of Montreal for resale.

About Équité Association

Équité Association is a not-for-profit, national organization, supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that exploits vulnerable Canadians through advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

