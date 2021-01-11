Environmental Impact Statement Received from Generation PGM Inc. for Marathon Palladium Project Environmental Assessment

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Joint Review Panel (the Panel) conducting the environmental assessment for the proposed Marathon Palladium Project is announcing the receipt of a portion of the amended Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from Generation PGM Inc. (the Proponent).

The EIS Addendum will be submitted by the Proponent in two parts. On January 7, 2021, the Panel received Sections 1-4 of the EIS Addendum. The remaining sections of the EIS Addendum are expected to be submitted to the Panel in February 2021.

The Joint Review Panel has made the EIS Addendum available to the public in order to allow participants additional time to review the information provided by the Proponent and prepare for receipt of the remaining section of EIS Addendum. The public, Indigenous groups, government departments and agencies are encouraged to review the available information.

Those wishing to submit written comments on whether the information provided by the Proponent is sufficient may do so at anytime however, comments are not due until the complete EIS Addendum has been received by the Panel and after a public comment period has been held in accordance with the Panel's Terms of Reference.

To assist in participants review of the Project, a compilation of relevant documents, including the EIS Addendum and all Information Request and responses from the Proponent can be found on the Canadian Impact Assessment Agency's online public registry (the registry), reference # 54755.

All comments received on the Proponent's EIS Addendum and supporting documents will be considered public and will be posted to the registry.

Next Steps

The Joint Review Panel expects the remaining sections of the EIS Addendum to be submitted in February 2021. Once received, the EIS Addendum will be posted to the registry and the Panel will announce the deadline for comments in accordance with its Terms of Reference.

According to its Terms of Reference, the Panel must determine if the EIS and supplemental information provided by the Proponent contains sufficient information to proceed to a public hearing. Before determining whether it has sufficient information, the Panel will consider all of the comments received, as well as conduct its own review of the information. If the Panel determines that the EIS does not contain sufficient information, it will require the Proponent to provide additional information or studies.

The Panel recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Panel continues to assess the situation to adjust public engagement activities, as necessary and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of participants.

