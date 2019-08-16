Ensuring a bright future for our children

Government of Canada releases National Progress Report on Early Learning and Child Care

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has made significant investments to ensure all children have access to high‑quality early learning opportunities that will give them the best chance to succeed in life.

By 2020, historic investments through early learning and child care bilateral agreements with the provinces and territories will lead to the creation of up to 40,000 more, affordable child care spaces. Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, released the National Progress Report on Early Learning and Child Care for 2017–18 and announced that more than 50% of this target was achieved in the first year of the bilateral agreements.

The Government of Canada, along with provincial and territorial counterparts, committed to report annually on the progress made toward improving access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care. This first annual report includes a national overview of the progress made on the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, advancements made in the areas of data and innovation, as well as achievements to date on the bilateral agreements with provinces and territories.

"The Government of Canada has pledged to track and report the progress made on its commitments to Canadians. In keeping with this, I am pleased to publish the first annual National Progress Report on Early Learning and Child Care to show Canadians the important strides we are making to ensure all families have access to affordable, high-quality early learning and child care opportunities for their children."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

In 2017–18, 21,205 more affordable child care spaces were created across the country.

The Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework was signed with the provinces and territories in June 2017 .

. The Government of Canada is providing the provinces and territories with $1.2 billion over three years through bilateral agreements. Since early learning and child care needs vary across the country, provincial and territorial governments are prioritizing programs and services that meet their particular local and regional needs.

is providing the provinces and territories with over three years through bilateral agreements. Since early learning and child care needs vary across the country, provincial and territorial governments are prioritizing programs and services that meet their particular local and regional needs. To better support Canadian families, especially those in need, Budgets 2016 and 2017 announced an investment of $7.5 billion over 11 years, starting in 2017–18, to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country. Of this investment:

over 11 years, starting in 2017–18, to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country. Of this investment: up to $1.7 billion over 10 years, starting in 2018–19, will support the implementation of the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework, which reflects the unique priorities and cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis and aims to strengthen early learning and child care programs and services for Indigenous children and families;

over 10 years, starting in 2018–19, will support the implementation of the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework, which reflects the unique priorities and cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis and aims to strengthen early learning and child care programs and services for Indigenous children and families;

$95 million will go towards closing data gaps to better understand child care challenges and needs and track progress; and

will go towards closing data gaps to better understand child care challenges and needs and track progress; and

$100 million will go towards early learning and child care innovation.

