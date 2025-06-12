VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Natural infrastructure improvements to Canyon Creek in Spanish Banks Beach Park will create naturalized habitats, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance public access to nature following an investment of $992,800 from the federal government through the Natural Infrastructure Fund.

The project will restore greenspace and support local biodiversity by planting native species and creating habitats for birds, aquatic life, and pollinators. It includes daylighting the historic Canyon Creek and constructing new wetlands and riparian features to reconnect it through Pacific Spirit Regional Park to Spanish Banks West Extension Park, helping improve water quality in English Bay.

Improvements along the shoreline will benefit fish populations and their habitats, while stormwater measures, such as a sewer connection and bioswales, will help manage runoff and reduce the risk of flooding.

To improve accessibility and connectivity, the project will realign the bikeway separately from the pedestrian path and upgrade the multi-use path to provide access to the viewing deck. Interpretive signage will also be added to support public education and ecological awareness.

Once complete, the restoration will encourage the return of native species, expand community access to nature, and contribute to the long-term health and sustainability of the local ecosystem.

"Restoring Canyon Creek reflects our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable growth. This project will help protect important wildlife habitats, increase climate resilience, and ensure communities stay connected to nature, all of which are key steps toward creating a healthier and more sustainable community for generations to come."

Wade Grant, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Vancouver is known around the world for its stunning natural beauty, and projects like the daylighting of Canyon Creek help make that connection to nature even stronger. Thanks to this federal investment, we are restoring critical habitat, improving climate resilience, and creating more opportunities for people to enjoy nature in our city. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to this revitalized space at Spanish Banks this summer."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

"Vancouver is both defined and shaped by its relationship to the natural world, and the daylighting of Canyon Creek illustrates the Park Board's commitment to bringing nature back into the city. We're grateful for the federal government's investment in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund and we look forward to welcoming visitors and residents to Canyon Creek this summer."

Laura Christensen, Board Chair of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $992,800 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the City of Vancouver is contributing $1,175,818 .

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the is contributing . The NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

