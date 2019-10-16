Energy just got smarter with Hilo, a new Hydro-Québec brand

Starting next year, Hilo will offer smart home products and services that will allow customers to manage their energy use efficiently. Thereafter, the range of products and services will gradually expand to include energy services for companies, electric mobility offerings, smart storage and solar self-generation.

"With Hilo, customers will become key players in the power industry," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec. "Collectively, we can make a difference by reducing our electricity use, thus freeing up kilowatthours to power the Québec economy and increase our exports to other North American markets. Hilo will therefore help reduce GHG emissions while also creating wealth in Québec."

Hilo products and services draw upon Québec know-how, i.e., the combined expertise of Hydro-Québec's research institute, IREQ, and other Québec companies on the cutting edge of technology.

Details on Hilo's initial product and service offerings will be released in the coming months.

Appointment of Hilo President and CEO

Sébastien Fournier will act as Hilo's president and chief executive officer. He previously served as a manager in a number of large telecommunications companies. Recently, he was Vice President and General Manager of 8D Technologies, a world leader in the design and development of urban transportation platforms and solutions.

What does Hilo mean?

Hilo is a homonym of the French word îlot, a small island or islet, which conjures up notions of autonomy in a living space where smart energy is at the very heart of homes and businesses. Visually, the H and O also remind us of Hydro-Québec.

