Énergie Saguenay Project - Public Comments Invited on the draft Environmental Assessment and potential conditions

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Énergie Saguenay Project, located in Quebec.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80115). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until October 22, 2021.

For more information on environmental assessments and alternative means of participating in the process, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaa c .

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

GNL Québec Inc. is proposing the construction and operation of a natural gas liquefaction facility and export terminal located in the District of La Baie, Saguenay City, Quebec. The site of the project would be located near the Grande-Anse marine terminal (Port of Saguenay). The main infrastructures are the natural gas liquefaction facilities with a production capacity of 10.5 million tons per year, port infrastructures for marine tanker loading of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), LNG storage tanks and support infrastructures. The wharf would be designed to accommodate vessels with a capacity of 100,000-deadweight tonnage (DWT). The maritime transport of LNG would take place on the St. Lawrence and Saguenay Rivers. Between 150 and 200 shipments per year are expected, or six to eight ship transits per week. The operation would last between 25 and 50 years.

