MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - As the warm season draws to a close, Tourisme Montréal confirms that the industry is well and truly returning to its pre-pandemic performances. A success that speaks to the undeniable appeal of Montréal as a must-visit destination. The proportion of travellers from overseas has indeed never been higher; with an increase of 15% compared to the 2019 summer season.

The hospitality industry has seen growth, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 80% and overall revenues higher than those of 2022. Business conferences are also on the upswing: major events have seen an in-person participation rate of 72%, which is 12% more than last year.

"The industry has provided an exceptional tourism experience, attracting significant numbers of domestic and international visitors to express their interest in our diverse and dynamic destination. Tourisme Montréal has contributed to this rich experience by carrying out a series of significant actions which consolidate our position as a leader in sustainable tourism development," says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Tourisme Montréal's promotional efforts are bearing fruit; more potential visitors have visited the organization's website, increasing the number of users from 6 million in 2022 to 8 million this year.

The rankings confirm the enviable reputation of the destination; for a seventh consecutive year, Montréal ranks first among North American destinations for hosting international association events according to the International Congress and Convention Association rankings. Montréal was also able to maintain and consolidate its leading position on the continent in the Global Destination Sustainability Index, a world benchmark in sustainable tourism, despite the addition of 40 new destinations to the contest.

A Positive Outlook for Tourisme Montréal in 2024

Several major congresses are confirmed for next year, including the International Skating Union, which expects some 7,000 delegates in March. The month of August will welcome the Canadian Elite Basketball League and approximately 10,000 participants. In September, some 5,000 golfers and sports fans will flock to the city to attend the Presidents Cup.

Bleisure travel, which consists in extending a business trip for leisure purposes will continue to grow. "This trend is aligned with our Sustainable Destination Policy. We encourage slow tourism, a concept that promotes the sustainability of our industry," says Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

About Tourisme Montréal

