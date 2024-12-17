MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal reports outstanding results for the 12th edition of the MTLàTABLE gastronomic event. With 170 participating restaurants — 35 more than last year — the event attracted a record-breaking 240,000 diners, generating economic benefits estimated at over $15.5 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to 2023. These results confirm the event's key role in the city's culinary scene and overall economy.

"A huge thank you to everyone who enjoyed MTLàTABLE and celebrated the richness of Montréal's gastronomy and the talent of our chefs. The commitment of restaurateurs, the expertise of chefs, and the dedication of their teams greatly contributed to the success of this event, which met the expectations of both Montréalers and visitors, while highlighting the restaurant industry, a cornerstone of our city," stated Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

From October 31 to November 17, 2024, MTLàTABLE drew record crowds, showcasing the impact of the initiative, which provides vital support to Montréal's restaurateurs during a traditionally quieter period. The Tourisme Montréal initiative remains highly appreciated by restaurateurs. A recent survey revealed that 98% of participating restaurateurs intend to take part in 2025, and 85% reported that the event helped them attract new customers, boosting sales. Some testimonials from participating restaurateurs include:

"The best way to showcase Montréal's gastronomy." – Caribou Gourmand

"Turning one of the quietest months of the year into one of the best." – Ratafia

"The enthusiasm for this event is incredible." – Monème

"A great concept for promoting our restaurant and filling quieter evenings during this slow period!" – Bagatelle Bistro

The return of brunches was also a notable success, attracting many families and enhancing the event's conviviality.

"Thank you and congratulations for the brunches. It's fantastic and very accessible for couples with children."

"Delicious! Having brunch was very worthwhile. You get the ambiance of dining out, but in the morning."

MTLàTABLE will return next November for its 13th edition, once again supported by its presenting partner, American Express. For more information on Montréal's culinary scene, visit https://www.mtl.org/en/what-to-do/food-and-drink.

About MTLàTABLE

Launched by Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE has been celebrating Montréal's gastronomy and passionate restaurateurs since 2012. View the complete lineup of the latest edition at www.mtlatable.com. Discover more culinary finds on social media using the hashtag #MTLaTABLE and the handle @mtlatable.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization dedicated to positioning Montréal among the world's top destinations for both leisure and business tourism. The organization implements innovative visitor experience strategies aimed at delivering quality experiences and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. With over 1,000 member businesses working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a pivotal role in managing and developing the city's tourism offering, contributing to Montréal's economic, urban, and cultural development. For more information, visit mtl.org.

