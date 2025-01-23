MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal attracts, charms, and fully meets the expectations of visitors. According to a recent survey commissioned by Tourisme Montréal and conducted by Léger, the destination stands out with an exceptional satisfaction level: 93% of visitors are delighted with their stay in the metropolis.

Montréal does not only attract visitors; it encourages them to return! Indeed, nearly 90% of respondents plan to revisit the city. Visitors rate nearly all aspects of their experience, including hospitality, urban experience, accessibility, and safety, at over 80% satisfaction.

"The efforts made by our marketing teams are paying off. Our sales and business teams are successfully attracting major conventions, while our support for festivals and events has remarkably energized the cultural scene. With over 10 million visits to our website and approximately 30 million Google queries related to 'travel Montreal' in 2024, it's clear that interest in Montréal continues to grow. We will continue to highlight our 1,040 members and, more broadly, the entire tourism sector to enhance the city's appeal and international reach," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

2024 in Numbers

Tourisme Montréal reports an increase in the number of visitors to the metropolis, with a nearly 7% rise compared to 2023. This growth reflects the growing appeal of the destination, particularly among Canadians and Americans, with both groups showing increases of 6% and 11%, respectively.

The new air route between Montréal and Seoul proved successful, leading to a 63% growth in the number of Koreans visiting the city.

proved successful, leading to a 63% growth in the number of Koreans visiting the city. China made a strong comeback, recording a 46% increase despite the absence of a direct flight to Montréal.

made a strong comeback, recording a 46% increase despite the absence of a direct flight to Montréal. Japan continues to show sustained interest, with a 16% increase.

continues to show sustained interest, with a 16% increase. Tourism from French-speaking countries, particularly from the Maghreb ( Morocco , Algeria , Tunisia ), saw a robust 19% growth in Montréal, while France experienced a 3% increase.

The number of hotel rooms grew by 2%, reaching a total of 23,000 rooms, while the hotel occupancy rate in Montréal remained stable at 71.2%.

Successful Spread of the Seasons

Tourisme Montréal is particularly pleased to observe the continued growing interest from tourists in our urban winter season. Thanks to targeted promotional campaigns and strategic investments in the development of the tourism product, the number of visitors to the city between December 15, 2024, and March 15, 2025, is expected to increase by 9.2% compared to the previous winter season, which already saw a growth of 5.6%.

This result is a direct reflection of the ongoing efforts of the organization, as well as the financial support provided to promoters to stimulate innovation and renewal in the winter offerings.

