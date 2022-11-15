'She-Hulk' star and LGBTQ+ advocate Maslany joins fellow Inductees making extraordinary impacts.

Canada's Walk of Fame Gala returns December 3rd to Beanfield Centre, Toronto, ON, featuring a star-studded Red Carpet event, surprise guests, memorable performances and tributes and more.

RED CARPET MEDIA ACCREDITATION IS NOW OPEN

Click HERE to download a sizzle reel, high-resolution images, and reaction videos from this year's Inductees and Honourees

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame adds Emmy Award and Canadian Screen Award winner TATIANA MASLANY to this year's ranks, rounding its Class of 2022. Maslany is a tour de force on stage and screen. The Saskatchewan native skyrocketed to fame for playing multiple characters in the award-winning series Orphan Black; and on the heels of her starring role in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Maslany's true 'superpower' has been using her voice and platform to shine a light on LGBTQ+ rights. Click here to learn more about her career journey.

Maslany joins previously announced 2022 Inductees, including multidisciplinary sports hero Lionel Conacher; chart-topping R&B songstress Deborah Cox; the Canadian comedy institution that has been the Canadian launchpad for the biggest international comics, Just For Laughs; one of the Top 50 businesswomen in the world, Heather Reisman; broadcasting legend Barbara Frum; iconic rock band and humanitarians The Tragically Hip; and prolific music video mastermind, Director X. The 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour will be awarded to eight-time JUNO Award-winning rock group, Arkells .

Canada's Walk of Fame Gala returns on December 3, 2022, at Beanfield Centre in Toronto, featuring star-studded Red Carpet arrivals, memorable performances and tributes from Canada's brightest stars and Canada's Walk of Fame alumni. Media accreditation for the Red Carpet is now open. Click HERE to apply.

For a complete list of Inductees and more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

