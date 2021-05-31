The Lévis-based organization will be able to continue assisting manufacturers with their technological development and their transition to Industry 4.0.

LÉVIS, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Chaudière-Appalaches region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Now, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support more than ever to ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), today announced $368,860 in funding for CRVI (Centre de robotique et de vision industrielles Inc.). This organization is a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) located in the Cégep de Lévis whose mission is to increase the competitiveness of businesses through the use of artificial intelligence applied to robotics and vision. CRVI is a key Quebec player in the implementation of advanced technologies that enable a transition to Industry 4.0. This non-repayable contribution will be used to purchase software and equipment such as specialized cameras and four industrial robots, two of which are collaborative—a technology that is increasingly present in SMEs.

Growth in the manufacturing sector is essential to the Quebec economy. This is why the Government of Canada is supporting organizations such as CRVI, which helps manufacturing companies boost innovation by providing technical assistance, applied research opportunities and training, with a view to fostering the acquisition of digital technologies.

Quotes

"A driving force of the economy, innovation generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities. The support for CRVI does just this: the technical assistance for manufacturing companies will lead to the creation and marketing of innovative products."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions)

"By helping businesses become more innovative, we are also helping them improve the lives of people in Canada and around the world who, now more than ever, are facing global trends of disruption and change. In this time of crisis, we are there to help Canadian SMEs and workers adjust to the changing environment. Through its financial assistance for CRVI, our government is supporting businesses that leverage innovation—a key to a strong, sustainable recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for CED

"With the help of this funding, CRVI will continue to assert itself as a leading player in artificial intelligence applied to robotics and industrial vision by promoting Lévis-based expertise, both in Quebec and across Canada. These acquisitions will allow the SME to apply these cutting-edge technologies in its innovation and process digitization projects, which will in turn help the business enhance its competitiveness in its respective markets."

Yves Dessureault, Director General, CRVI

Quick facts

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]