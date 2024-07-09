The Government of Canada opens up simplified process for all dental care providers to provide care to CDCP members

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is one of the largest social programs in Canadian history and, once fully implemented, will provide dental care for up to 9 million eligible Canadians. As of today, more than 2.1 million Canadians have already been approved under the Plan and almost 250,000 members have received care under the CDCP.

The Government is taking action to make it easier for oral health providers, including dentists, dental hygienists, denturists or dental specialists, to treat patients and submit CDCP claims. The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Leonard–Saint-Michel, visited an oral health care provider and highlighted that eligible children under the age of 18, as well as adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit Certificate, can now apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP).

Now that applications for the two new groups of Canadians are open, more than 1.2 million additional people will be able to access improved dental care. This means that approximately 938,000 children and close to 183,000 adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate will have more affordable access to the oral health care that they need.

During the visit, the ministers in attendance and the Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel also emphasised that eligible providers will be able to provide care to CDCP patients, whether or not they formally sign up as a CDCP participating provider.

To date, close to 12,000 providers have signed up to the CDCP and more continue to join every day. We have heard that some providers prefer not to formally sign on to the program, but would still like to see CDCP patients. Starting today, eligible oral health providers in Canada can now provide services to CDCP clients on a claim-by-claim basis without formally signing up.

To limit out-of-pocket costs for CDCP patients, providers seeing a CDCP patient will need to agree to bill Sun Life directly and accept payment for services covered under the CDCP, regardless of how they choose to participate. Once a claim is approved, providers will receive reimbursement from Sun Life within 48 hours initially, and we will move towards a 24-hour turnaround time.

This means that Canadians covered by the CDCP will be able to see the provider of their choice, as long as their provider agrees to bill Sun Life directly. For those who don't already have a provider, they can talk to a dentist, dental hygienist, denturist or dental specialist in their community or consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search tool to find providers who have confirmed their participation in the CDCP.

CDCP patients may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment. Before receiving any services, CDCP patients should always ask their provider about any additional costs that won't be covered by the plan.

Providers play a vital role in delivering dental care, and the CDCP is allowing more Canadian residents to benefit from their care.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with partners to improve access and provide more affordable dental care to eligible Canadians across the country. Thanks to the CDCP, nearly nine million Canadians will be able to benefit from more affordable care.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

"Broadening access to the Canadian Dental Care Plan to children under the age of 18 and adults who hold a Disability Tax Credit Certificate is excellent news for all regions of Quebec. By ensuring that Canadians have access to oral health services, we are contributing to the general well-being and vitality of communities across the country."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Investing in our young people means investing in our future. That's what we're doing, not only with the Canadian Dental Care Plan, but also by setting up a National School Food Program, investing to create more childcare places and helping young people save money to buy their first property. We continue to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"With one of the highest participation rates in the country, the Canadian Dental Care Plan is already doing a lot of good right here in Quebec and in Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel. With this latest expansion, which will reach an additional 1,2 million Canadians, we're happy to continue making sure that even more people have access to the care they need!"

Patricia Lattanzio

Member of Parliament for Saint-Leonard–Saint-Michel

"Having a healthy, pain-free smile makes a world of difference to a person's physical and mental health. Today is an important day for those covered under the CDCP because this new participation option will be crucial in meeting and supporting the high demand for oral health services. This is something every Canadian deserves."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

The claim submission process is the same regardless of how the provider chooses to participate in the plan – they can submit claims directly to Sun Life and be reimbursed either by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) within 48 hours (moving toward a 24-hour turnaround time) if they have a Sun Life Direct account, or by receiving a cheque on a monthly basis.

For providers who have formally signed up, there is no change or impact to their participation or how they file claims.

CDCP provider participation is entirely voluntary. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include: dentists denturists dental hygienists dental specialists

For more information on how providers can participate or see CDCP patients on a claim-by-claim basis, please visit Canada.ca/dental or Sun Life.

Oral health providers can find information on how to submit claims as well as a side-by-side comparison of the two provider participation options here.

To qualify for the CDCP, you must be a Canadian resident with an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 , not have access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance and have filed your 2023 tax return.

, not have access to employer/pension-sponsored or private dental insurance and have filed your 2023 tax return. The CDCP is now open to eligible seniors, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and children under 18. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 will be able to apply online in 2025.

Those who successfully apply to the CDCP will receive a welcome package within approximately three months of their application, which will include the coverage start date (benefit effective date). You can track the status of your application online.

