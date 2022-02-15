As a growth engineer veteran with experience in managing multi-million dollar advertising budgets and a great contributor to iWeb's rapid expansion, Elie Geha joins forces with Martin Leclair, Wealthica & Vezgo's co-founder, in a quest to blur the lines between cryptocurrency and traditional finance. Martin and Elie have worked together at iWeb, a previous venture by Martin Leclair.

The Vezgo API, often presented as the "Plaid of Crypto", is the easiest way for people to connect their crypto accounts to any app. It makes it incredibly simple and easy for fintech app developers to connect with their users' crypto exchange accounts, wallets or protocols to retrieve balances, holdings and transactions data. It enables a wide range of use cases going from taxes, to compliance and financial data tracking.

With Elie Geha on board, who has more than 15 years of experience in helping businesses grow through online advertising, the company is now equipped to double down on revenue generation and focus on onboarding developers to use the crypto aggregation API.

"Good old memories of iWeb's incredible success are coming back," said Elie Geha. "I don't have a single doubt we will produce another great venture; only this time the process will surely be much faster and the venture a lot bigger.", he added.

"Elie is a passionate marketer and an incredible ambassador for Vezgo. We are extremely happy to have Elie join the team. He will surely allow us to quickly establish Vezgo as the go-to crypto aggregation solution. Knowing what we can do to grow will help us see our work's impact on the industry much faster.", said Martin Leclair, Wealthica's Co-Founder and CEO.

About Vezgo and Wealthica Financial Technology.

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $18 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

Vezgo adds to Wealthica's aggregating capabilities by connecting cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to Fintech projects and apps. Its API is designed to help developers provide their clients with access to their crypto transaction histories and balances in one place. By having already connected to more than 40 exchanges/wallets and adding new ones almost every week, Vezgo is well-positioned to greatly contribute to the fast-growing crypto market which has a $2 trillion market cap.

