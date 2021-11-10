This active community of 208 high-end units is located in one of the most prestigious towers of downtown Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Eleva retirement rental condo project was officially launched. The prestigious address, located at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue, will be built on the former site of the Montreal Children's Hospital. In total, 208 high-end units (ranging from 2 ½ to 5 ½) will be spread over 23 floors of the most coveted tower in the metropolis, near a multitude of services and amenities. The official opening will take place in the summer of 2022.

Nestled between Mount Royal, the St. Lawrence River, downtown and the very chic city of Westmount, the entrance of this active community for retirees will be on Tupper Street. With its strategic location in the heart of Montreal, Eleva is just a few steps away from many restaurants, shops, grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, health services, parks and cultural and entertainment locations.

The 208 units, ranging in size from 370 to 1,400 square feet, will be available for rent with many inclusions at starting prices between $1,387 and $4,246 per month. Residents will benefit from several on-site amenities including a bistro, a dining room, a cooking show, a panoramic lounge, an indoor pool, a gym, a patio, a golf simulator, a speakeasy and a movie theatre. Meals, housekeeping and personalized care services as well as indoor parking and storage spaces will also be offered.

"We are extremely proud to inaugurate this new project, merged into the same tower as the prestigious 1111 Atwater. Our team has made every effort to offer retirees a living space that meets their expectations. With its evocative name, Eleva promises its residents to rise to a higher level, above the city, thanks to an incomparable quality of life that will be marked by elegance, refinement, comfort, sociability and safety," said Francis Charron, President of Batimo and Vice President of EMD Construction.

Eleva is an achievement of Groupe EMD-Batimo, in collaboration with Clarke and Claridge as investing partners.

Note that the details of a third phase will soon be announced. This new project called Stella will be dedicated to assisted living and memory care.

About Groupe EMD-Batimo

A leader in the Quebec construction and real estate development industry, the portfolio of Groupe EMD-Batimo boasts several residential complexes, including retirement homes, condominiums and rental properties. Recognized for its excellence on numerous occasions, the company enjoys a workforce of more than 400 employees and also specializes in the construction of commercial and office buildings. Commitment, excellence, professionalism, and integrity are the values that guide the company in the realization of high-quality projects within Quebec. Moreover, the 1111 Atwater project has won several awards, including the award of excellence for the Best Residential High-Rise Development in America from the Americas Property Awards in 2019-2020.

About Clarke

Clarke, through Holloway Lodging, is a financial partner of Eleva. They have a long and successful history of owning and managing real estate investments in the hospitality and commercial sectors, both across Canada and the United States. Clarke's CEO, George Armoyan, is an experienced real estate developer who has developed a wide range of commercial and residential real estate projects, including in the Montreal area.

About Claridge

As a financial partner in the Eleva project, Claridge Real Estate is an important player in the Quebec real estate development investment market. Claridge specifically targets investments with Quebec-based developers in mid-size real estate development projects in the Montreal and Quebec City metropolitan areas.

