Electric BIXI - Say hello to the newest additions to the BIXI fleet - electric bicycles

"The results reflect how deeply committed the people of Montreal are to BIXI—a service which has become synonymous with their daily commute. We are extremely happy and proud to announce that starting this year, we will expand our services by adding 100% Quebec-made electric power-assisted bicycles to our fleet," says Ms. Marie Elaine Farley, the chair of BIXI Montréal. BIXI Montréal's goal is to provide the public with an alternative, low-cost option for getting around the city. "We are thrilled to be expanding our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers," adds Ms. Farley.

"BIXI's popularity continues unabated and the fact that today we are launching another mobility option for Montrealers is proof of this. I am convinced that the new electric bicycles will appeal to the population of Montreal, make the service even more accessible and reach an even more diversified clientele," said the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.

"This new era of BIXI bicycles is fully in line with our goal of promoting more sustainable and efficient transportation that meets the unique needs of all users," adds Éric Alan Caldwell, executive committee member in charge of planning, mobility and the Office de consultation publique de Montréal.

"We are happy to be a part of this project with BIXI Montréal. Over the last decade, the people of Montreal have shown time and again their dedication and commitment to our bike-share system. I am extremely excited for them to discover our newest generation of E-FIT power-assisted bicycles and take advantage of all of the added benefits. Just like users in Barcelona and Monaco, we are positive that the people of Montreal will take to the concept of the electric bicycle with as much enthusiasm as they have already shown for BIXI," says Luc Sabbatini, President and CEO of PBSC Urban Solutions.

Users will be able to rent an electric BIXI at any BIXI station and return it to an available docking terminal of their choice. Renting an electric BIXI is easy—download the BIXI app, use a BIXI key or snag a prepaid OPUS card. All users will be charged an additional $1 fee for every ride they take on an electric BIXI, regardless of whether they are a member or a casual user. Additionally, BIXI Montréal would like to remind all citizens that wearing a helmet is mandatory when using electric bicycles.

An app that gets you from A to B

To get from A to B even more quickly, BIXI Montréal invites the public to download its mobile app. The app not only allows users to find available bicycles and their respective docking terminals but rent a BIXI bicycle directly from their smartphone.

Our loyal partners

BIXI Montréal would like to extend a huge thank you to all of its partners, including Manulife, its main sponsor, as well as Rachelle Béry, FIDO, Nespresso and LaPresse +.

About BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization that was created in 2014 by the City of Montreal to manage Montreal's bike-share system. As of 2019, the network has 7,250 bicycles and 600 stations throughout Montreal, Longueuil and Westmount. For more information: https://montreal.bixi.com/

Since its launch in 2008, 1.3 million BIXI riders have taken 38 million trips. In 2018, BIXI set a new record of more than 5.3 million trips and reached an all-time high of 40,000 registered users (surpassing their goal of 1,000 new members per year). The service has grown by 220% over the last five years.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

For further information: Josiane Bétit, (514) 831-0276; Sophie Des Marais, BIXI Montréal, (514) 234-4736, sdesmarais@biximontreal.com; Geneviève Jutras, Press Secretary of the Mayor's Office and the Executive Committee, 514 243-1268

Related Links

https://montreal.bixi.com

