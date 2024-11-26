By offering its services not only on the island of Montreal, but also in Laval, Longueuil, Boucherville, Terrebonne and, more recently this year, Sainte-Julie, BIXI has once again confirmed its appeal as a mobility solution for all. Since 2023, thanks to the support of Loto-Québec, BIXI's main partner, the service has been available for 12 months in a key zone bordering major snow-cleared bicycle routes and many Montreal metro stations.

"Loto-Québec is proud to support BIXI, a local company that is a pioneer in its field as well as a leader in the energy transition and active transportation. Like BIXI, we are committed to contributing to sustainable mobility. The results of BIXI's exceptional season show that we're on the right track," – Éric Meunier,

A Strong Network in Constant Expansion

As cycling continues to establish itself as a viable, flexible and popular mode of transport, BIXI Montréal confirms that the popularity of bike-sharing is spreading to the other cities it serves as a service operator (Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Montréal-Est, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Sainte-Julie, Terrebonne). This year, Sainte-Julie acquired 5 stations, extending the BIXI network to the second southern crown of the island of Montreal. In Longueuil, 22 new stations will be installed, bringing the total number of stations on the South Shore to 64 in 2025. The Laval network will triple, from 26 to 75 stations, by spring 2025.

BIXI is in discussions with several other Quebec cities with a view to offering its services there and developing the offer in the southern and northern crowns of the island of Montreal, and even beyond. "We're proud that Sherbrooke has chosen BIXI and joined the bike-sharing movement, extending the network beyond the outskirts of the island. We're excited to see the growing interest in BIXI in more and more cities. BIXI continues not only to positively transform active mobility in Quebec, but also to establish itself as a leading global player in the bike-sharing industry," says Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal.

Satisfaction Rate Exceeds 90%

BIXI's 2024 annual survey of members and occasional users reported a 91.1% satisfaction rate. Ease of use, proximity and location of stations, and price are the top reasons why members remain loyal to BIXI. Over the past year, BIXI has put in place some unique initiatives, in addition to listening to users to develop solutions tailored to their needs.

"The Ville de Montréal is extremely proud of the great success of BIXI, which continues to exceed expectations by breaking records for ridership and satisfaction. The bike-share service, reinforced by a safe and efficient cycling network, is a perfect example of how strategic investments such as the addition of electric bikes, new terminals and winter expansion stimulate cycling adoption. This success confirms that services tailored to the needs of our residents are transforming their travel habits in the long term: that an increase in supply also rhymes with an increase in use" - Marianne Giguère, Councillor Associated with Mobility and Bicycle Plan.

The First Carrefour BIXI

This July, the organization inaugurated its first Carrefour BIXI in Parc La Fontaine (corner Calixa-Lavallée/Rachel), an innovative new concept designed to support fleet maintenance and offer cyclists direct contact with its team. This place of connectivity and exchange is also linked to the Plateau Mont-Royal's largest station, which offers 66 docking points, in addition to a self-service universal repair terminal, an air pump and mechanics carrying out routine repairs to get bikes back on the road as quickly as possible. It didn't take long for the effects of this new facility to be felt: nearly 100 repairs were carried out every day, getting bikes back on the road six times faster than before. BIXI aims to deploy three hubs next summer in other key locations around the city

BIXI Year-Round is Back

Following the outstanding success of the pilot project, BIXI Year-Round continues to expand for its second season. Until April 15th, 2025, 200 stations will remain accessible, served by 2,000 specially adapted BIXI bikes. Verdun, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Outremont and the city of Westmount join last year's seven boroughs.

BIXI is grateful for the support of Loto-Québec for a second year. The presenter's invaluable support helps to make the democratization of winter cycling possible with bike-sharing, in a flexible and safe context. Between November 16th, 2023 and April 14th, 2024, nearly one million BIXI trips were made by 93,000 users. Of these, 65% were experimenting with winter cycling for the first time, and 81% of winter cyclists surveyed plan to repeat the experience.

About BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization created in 2014 by the city of Montreal to manage its bike-sharing system. The BIXI network has more than 11,000 bikes (including 2,600 electric BIXIs) and more than 900 stations spread out across the areas of Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie, Westmount, Ville Mont-Royal and Montréal-Est. Much more than just a simple mode of transport, BIXI is now a great way to zip around the city whenever you want to go wherever your heart desires.

