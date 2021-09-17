GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Electors who are not registered can still vote in the September 20 federal election. They can register at their polling station on election day.



federal election. They can register at their polling station on election day. To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463–6868.



Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.



To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways electors can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.



There will be measures in place at the polls to ensure the health and safety of poll workers and electors. For more information, visit elections.ca.



To maintain a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to wear a mask when they go to vote, even in places where masks are not required by the province, territory or region. We will require electors to wear a mask where one is required by the province, territory or region or by the landlord leasing the space to us. Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

"I want to thank Canadians in advance for showing care and respect for their fellow citizens by abiding by the recommended health and safety protocols in place at the polls when they go to register and vote," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "I congratulate them for their participation in Canadian democracy in these difficult times and for ensuring that all participants feel safe and confident taking part in the election."

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.elections.ca/

