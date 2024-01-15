Elections Ontario launches one voter registration tool for local and provincial elections

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Elections Ontario launched Register to Vote, a new online voter registration tool for local and provincial elections in Ontario.

While Elections Ontario continues to be responsible for administering provincial elections in Ontario, it has expanded its mandate to include the management of voter information for local elections. Local elections remain the responsibility of local electoral bodies and include elections for municipal council members, district social services administration board (DSSAB) members, and school board trustees.

Voters across the province can now register once for local and provincial elections, all in one place. By visiting RegisterToVoteON.ca, voters can confirm, update or add their information to the Register.

Quick Facts

Effective January 1, 2024 , Elections Ontario is responsible for managing voter information for local elections.

, Elections Ontario is responsible for managing voter information for local elections. The Register is a database of individuals eligible to vote in provincial and local elections in Ontario .

. Elections Ontario is responsible for maintaining the information stored on the Register on an ongoing basis through data-sharing agreements with federal, provincial, and municipal sources and through updates made directly by electors.

Quote

"With RegisterToVoteON.ca, we're making it easier and more convenient for Ontarians to sign up to vote in local and provincial elections. We're thrilled to be working with our local partners by providing them with the most up-to-date voters lists to support their elections."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

