TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Elections Ontario is recruiting election officials to work during the election. All jobs are paid positions and will include training.

Ontarians can apply now until May 31 at jobs.elections.on.ca. Opportunities to work are available as early as May 19 at advance polls.

Positions will require the use of either paper-based or technology tools.

Those at least 16 years of age with a social insurance number can work as an Information Assistant.

To work as a Tabulator Deputy Returning Officer, you must be:

at least 16 years of age;

a Canadian citizen;

legally entitled to work in Canada ; and

; and a resident of Ontario .

To work as an election official, you must be:

at least 18 years of age;

a Canadian citizen;

legally entitled to work in Canada ; and

; and a resident of Ontario .

Elections Ontario poll officials and revising agents who work in long-term care facilities or hospital settings must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per Government of Ontario requirements.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152