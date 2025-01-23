Library and Archives Canada announces recipients of 2024-2025 Price McIntosh Bursary

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce the 2024–25 recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary. This year, $37,500 was awarded to support six new students and two returning students pursuing studies in fields related to Canadian documentary heritage. The 2024–25 recipients are:

New students

Jessica Sadie Dawn Anderson , M.A. of Library and Information Studies, University of Alberta , Alberta

, M.A. of Library and Information Studies, , Emily Ing , M.A. of Information and M.A. of Museum Studies, University of Toronto , Ontario

, M.A. of Information and M.A. of Museum Studies, , Ontario Caroline Robinson , M.A. of Information Studies, Université de Montréal, Quebec

, M.A. of Information Studies, Université de Montréal, Kessie Theliar-Charles , Certificate in Archival Studies, Université Laval, Quebec

, Certificate in Archival Studies, Université Alec Mullender , Doctorate in Library and Information Studies, Western University , Ontario

, Doctorate in Library and Information Studies, , Curtis Willson Brooks-Ip , M.A. of Archival Studies, University of Manitoba , Manitoba

Returning students

Samantha Beatrice McCue , M.A. of Information Studies, University of Ottawa , Ontario

, M.A. of Information Studies, , Ontario Sabrina Mac Gregor , M.A. of Information Sciences, Université de Montréal, Quebec

For the fourth year in a row, the Price McIntosh Bursary encourages Indigenous students (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation), persons living with a disability, and members of visible minorities to pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives.

With this bursary, LAC seeks to promote inclusion and encourages diverse stories, experiences, and interpretations, to help Canadians understand and enrich our collective history.

Congratulations to the 2024-25 recipients!

To learn more about the recipients and this bursary, visit the Price McIntosh Bursary page.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"Well done to our bursary recipients! You represent the next generation of documentary heritage professionals entrusted with bringing Canada's rich past to life. Your unique experiences and perspectives will help build a more inclusive and diverse landscape in the field of libraries and archives. We celebrate your achievements and look forward to seeing the impacts of your work for years to come."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh .

and . The amounts awarded vary according to student status: $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program.

for full-time students and for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program. Eligible students may receive a bursary for up to three consecutive years.

The application period for the 2025–2026 academic year will open in the spring.

