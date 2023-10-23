EAST ANGUS, QC, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The government of Quebec, the government of Canada, and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are proud to announce financial support for an affordable housing project developed by Han-Logement in East Angus. The project represents a total investment of $1.5 million.

The government of Quebec contributed $760,000 in funding to the project while the government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), contributed $325,000 from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). The Fonds de solidarite FTQ invested $200,000, while the City of East Angus allocated $215,000 in land equity to the project.

The building, located at 281 Warner Street, includes eight new low-cost units adapted exclusively for people living with a physical or intellectual impairment or an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Construction began in April 2023 and was completed in September.

Quotes:

"When it comes to housing, our government is putting in place a number of economic levers to facilitate the construction of new living options in order to adequately those in need, including people with special needs. Our partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a major contributor to the realization of this project and I'm proud to see that people in East Angus and the surrounding region will benefit from it. I would also like to congratulate Han Logement, whose commitment to this project will improve the quality of life of future tenants and their families." – François Jacques, Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic

"I want to thank our region's partners who mobilized to build these eight safe and accessible housing units that meet the needs of people living with a physical or intellectual impairment or an autism spectrum disorder." – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"For the City of East Angus, the construction of adapted housing units by Han Logement organization meets an important need in our community. We're proud of this achievement, thanks to the various players in the community, including Proxim's pharmacist donors here in East Angus, Desjardins Caisse du Haut-St-François, and the governments of Canada and Quebec. The City of East Angus is proud to have contributed by donating the land." - Lyne Boulanger, Mayor of the City of East Angus

"We have been partnering with Han-Logement for 7 years now, allowing us to fund 20 projects totalling 174 units adapted to the needs of the residents. This new phase in East Angus is in keeping with a brilliant and winning business model that meshes perfectly with our mission to develop socially responsible real estate projects" – Martin Raymond, Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund is a $13.2 billion program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

is a program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Households occupying the new building will be able to benefit from the SHQ's Quebec Rent Supplement Program, which will enable them to pay 25% of their income towards housing. This additional assistance, totaling nearly $125,000 over five years, is paid 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the City of East Angus .

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada will have a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects. It supports the startup of residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial real estate projects across Quebec. The Fonds prioritizes a development approach based on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors that results in eco-responsible projects. As at June 30, 2023, it had 47 real estate projects worth $6.2 billion in development or construction, 70 buildings under asset management, 3.7 million sq. ft. of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social or community housing projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About Han-Logement

Founded in 2002, Han-Logement is an organization on a mission to develop and provide housing that is fully adapted to the needs of people with a physical or intellectual impairment or an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who, given their low income, would not otherwise be able to afford suitable housing. The organization currently has more than 20 buildings with nearly 160 adapted housing units in Magog, Sherbrooke, Richmond, East Angus and Cowansville. To learn more, visit our website at hanlogement.org

