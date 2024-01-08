ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador marked the grand opening of eight new affordable homes in St. John's, with a combined investment of over $1.8 million including funding under the National Housing Strategy's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream, Phase 2.

These two 4-unit buildings on Janeway Place each offer two fully wheelchair-accessible 1-bedroom units on the main level, and two 1-bedroom units on the second level. Universal design features are incorporated throughout the building and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, and lever-type door handles and faucets.

Energy efficiency is a key element of the construction.

The RHI, delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), provides funding to develop new affordable homes. It covers costs associated with constructing new rental buildings, converting non-residential to affordable multi-unit homes, and rehabilitating buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned into affordable multi-residential homes. These investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Across this country, there's an urgent need for more and better-quality housing. This funding provides concrete support here in St. John's and will help keep people together. In partnership with Indigenous partners and provinces and territories, we are working to build rapid housing in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Our plan is ambitious because access to safe and adequate housing is a human right. It is essential to one's sense of dignity, safety, and inclusion." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Our government continues to prioritize the social and economic well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and initiatives that will improve access to safe and affordable housing are crucial to those efforts. These new units feature universal design and accessibility features, and will help foster a more positive quality of life for eight individuals or families in our province." - The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"As we witness the completion of these first housing units as well as others developed through the support of the Rapid Housing Initiative, let's recognize the profound impact they'll have on the lives of our fellow residents. With Universal Design features and a focus on energy efficiency, these homes are more than structures; they're symbols of inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability and stability for our residents."- His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was launched as a $2 .5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians.

was launched as a .5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians. The Government of Canada's 2022 budget announced an additional investment of $1.5 billion for a third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). This new funding will create up to 4,500 new affordable homes, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused projects. This brings the total investment in RHI to $4 billion , which will help build over 15,000 homes in total for people who need them most in this country.

2022 budget announced an additional investment of for a third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). This new funding will create up to 4,500 new affordable homes, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused projects. This brings the total investment in RHI to , which will help build over 15,000 homes in total for people who need them most in this country. The Rapid Housing Initiative is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 and the repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Media contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Marc Budgell, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, [email protected]