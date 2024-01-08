08 Jan, 2024, 08:40 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador marked the grand opening of eight new affordable homes in St. John's, with a combined investment of over $1.8 million including funding under the National Housing Strategy's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream, Phase 2.
These two 4-unit buildings on Janeway Place each offer two fully wheelchair-accessible 1-bedroom units on the main level, and two 1-bedroom units on the second level. Universal design features are incorporated throughout the building and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, and lever-type door handles and faucets.
Energy efficiency is a key element of the construction.
The RHI, delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), provides funding to develop new affordable homes. It covers costs associated with constructing new rental buildings, converting non-residential to affordable multi-unit homes, and rehabilitating buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned into affordable multi-residential homes. These investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.
"Across this country, there's an urgent need for more and better-quality housing. This funding provides concrete support here in St. John's and will help keep people together. In partnership with Indigenous partners and provinces and territories, we are working to build rapid housing in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Our plan is ambitious because access to safe and adequate housing is a human right. It is essential to one's sense of dignity, safety, and inclusion." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East
"Our government continues to prioritize the social and economic well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and initiatives that will improve access to safe and affordable housing are crucial to those efforts. These new units feature universal design and accessibility features, and will help foster a more positive quality of life for eight individuals or families in our province." - The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation
"As we witness the completion of these first housing units as well as others developed through the support of the Rapid Housing Initiative, let's recognize the profound impact they'll have on the lives of our fellow residents. With Universal Design features and a focus on energy efficiency, these homes are more than structures; they're symbols of inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability and stability for our residents."- His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's
