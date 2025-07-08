OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the community housing sector to strengthen the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing. To support housing research, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced funding of over $5 million to 20 successful submissions for the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) Demonstration Initiative and Solutions Labs Program that explore how to unlock capital, pool resources, adopt new housing models, and secure land for the community housing sector.

The Demonstrations Initiative highlights solutions that support NHS priority areas and population groups. These solutions aim to spur awareness, knowledge and scaling of promising practices, strategies, programs, policies and technologies. The Solutions Lab Program provides funding and expert innovation consultants to applicants to help them solve complex and persistent affordable housing problems. Solutions are identified, co-designed with a broad set of stakeholders with the goal of creating world leading solutions that can be rapidly implemented and scaled.

Community housing providers face unique challenges when creating affordable housing or preserving affordability compared to private sector developers. These challenges exist within financing, acquisition of land or existing affordable housing, development, construction, operation and replication The recipients below seek to advance the collective mission of the community housing providers sector and overcome these barriers.

Successful recipients include:

Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Québec)

Renewal Home Development ( British Columbia )

) RNDSQR Middle Ltd. ( British Columbia )

) Bespoke Social Profit Solutions Inc. ( Alberta )

) Union Sustainable Development Co-operative Inc. ( Ontario )

) Daylun Inc. ( Ontario and Yukon )

and ) Inclusion Canada ( Ontario )

( ) Family Counselling Centre of Cambridge and North Dumfries ( Ontario )

and ( ) Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op ( Alberta )

) 4Sight Strategic Planning Advisory Services Inc. ( Alberta )

) Association for New Canadians ( Newfoundland and Labrador )

and ) Canadian Credit Union Association ( Ontario )

) Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo ( Ontario )

( ) SVX ( Ontario )

) Killick Ecovillage Co-operative ( Newfoundland and Labrador )

and ) Daniel J Brant & Associates ( Ontario )

) Four Pillars Community Housing ( British Columbia )

) Living with Pride Foundation ( British Columbia )

) The Lansdowne Consulting Group ( Ontario )

A detailed list of these projects is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"We need to accelerate the development of non-market housing. It is going to take bold new ideas, like the ones announced today, to move the needle in a meaningful way on housing. Our government will continue investing in the affordable housing sector and in innovative organizations who pick up the challenge of building a better housing continuum for all Canadians."– The Honourable Gregor Robertson Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. In addition to the 20 projects being funded through the NHS Demonstrations Initiative and Solutions Labs, the federal government supports other initiatives for community housing such as Co-op Housing Development Program and Affordable Housing Fund - Community Housing sub-stream.

Additional Information:

Backgrounder:

NHS Demonstrations Initiative : Funded solutions from 2024-25 continuous competitive intake process – Dated May 20, 2025 (Cohort 2)

Project Title Funding Recipients Lead and Collaborators Project Location 3D Modular Passive

Housing Solution Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Groupe Action Logement Québec

Fiducie d'utilité sociale 3D (FUSAT-3D)

Ville d'Amos

Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ)

Médusia

HECO Innovation

Jansen Industrie

Université de Sherbrooke

Université Concordia

ÉTS Montréal

SEREX et CTRI Quebec Accelerating Modular

Middle Housing

Development RNDSQR Middle Ltd.

SRI Homes

FAAS

The City of Kelowna British Columbia Community Capital for

Affordable Housing Union Sustainable Development Co-operative Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Waterloo

Lynx Housing Developments

Vancity Community Foundation

Verge Capital

Waterloo Region Community Foundation

Maxwell Building Consultants

Central Ontario Co-operative Housing Federation

Waterloo Institute for Social Innovation and Resilience

Good Investing Ontario Home Relocation and

Repurposing Program for

Affordable Housing Renewal Home Development

The 'Namgis First Nation British Columbia Power of P4:

Transforming

Communities with a

Mixed-Income Housing

Model Bespoke Social Profit Solutions Inc.

Canmore Community Housing (CCH)

Municipal Housing Company (TBD)

2x Private Rental Housing Companies

Town of Canmore

Social Service Agencies

Philanthropic Foundations and Social Impact Investors Alberta Scalable Micro Factories

for Sustainable,

Affordable Housing Daylun Inc.

Yukon Housing Corporation (Government Partner)

Maya HTT (AI & Automation Partner)

Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI) – Robotics Integration

Bathurst Design & Build (Construction Partner)

Yukon University

NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada – Funding Partner) Ontario and Yukon

NHS Solutions Labs: Funded solutions from 2024-25 continuous competitive intake process – Dated May 15, 2025 (Cohort 2)

Project Title Funding Recipients (Lead) and Collaborators Project

Location A Scalable Model

for 2SLGBTQIA+

Senior Housing and

Care Living with Pride Foundation

BC Housing

BC Housing Research Centre

Urban Matters

Dignity Seniors Society

Health Initiative for Men

McLaren Housing Society of British Columbia

West End Seniors Network.

Empacta Development Consultants British Columbia Advancing

Inclusive and

Affordable Housing

for People with

Developmental

Disabilities Inclusion Canada

Shift Collaborative

City of Vancouver

UNITI

Pass Housing

Tapestry Community Capital

SVX

Sinneave Foundation

Gatland Capital

Canadian Housing Evidence Collaborative

Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence Ontario Bridging Housing

Gaps for Racialized

Women in Crisis Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo

Overlap Associates

Region of Waterloo

Camino Well Being + Mental Health Camino Ontario Building for

Recovery Porchlight Counselling & Addictions Services

Overlap Associates

Wanner Mennonite Church

Langs Community Health Centre

Region of Waterloo Ontario Building Scalable,

Localized Models

for Affordable

Housing

Development 4Sight Strategic Planning Advisory Services Inc.

Urban Matters

FCX Developments Alberta Cooperative

Finance for

Community Homes:

Leveraging Existing

Credit Union Tools

and Capacity to

Support CLT Growth Canadian Credit Union Association

Ottawa Community Land Trust

Kensington Market Community Land Trust

Union Co-operative

Kindred Credit Union

Libro Credit Union

Meridian Credit Union

DUCA Credit Union

Vancity Community Investment Bank a subsidiary of Vancity Credit Union

Scaled Purpose Ontario Expanding capacity

and capital for

affordable housing

intermediaries SVX

Impact United

Indwell

Laidlaw Foundations

ACS Group

Genus Capital Management

Highstreet Asset Management

Sacha Investments

Enfin Impact Ontario Financing

Community Led

Housing Projects Killick Ecovillage Co-operative

Reclaim Community CDO

Pivot Housing

Green Violin

Propolis Co-operative

Concorde Cohousing Group

Kiberry Group Newfoundland First Nations

National Playbook

for Housing Daniel J Brant & Associates

Deloitte Canada Ontario Integrated Housing

for Newcomer

Success: A Rural

Settlement

Innovation Model Association for New Canadians

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Bank of Nova Scotia

Royal Bank

Canadian Housing Transformation Centre

City of St. John's

Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

End Homelessness St. John's

Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador

Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Immigration Population Growth Skills

The Purposeful Group Newfoundland Mobilizing Realtors

for Affordable

Housing Solutions Four Pillars Community Housing

Greater Vancouver Relators

Dexter Realty

Performance Builders Ltd.

Altus Group

Urban Matters British Columbia Scaling Affordable

Housing Options

for Justice-Involved

Youth The Lansdowne Consulting Group

St. Leonard's Society of Canada

St. Leonard's Hastings-Prince Edward County

CORCAN Industries, Correctional Service of Canada.

Dr. Erin Dej, Wilfrid Laurier University

Dr. Jessica Braimoh, York University

National Youth Justice Network

Department of Justice

Canadian Observatory to End Homelessness

YMCA of Northern Alberta

Lucretia Brown, John Howard Society, Newfoundland and Labrador

Foster Family Coalition Northwest Territories

Operation Come Home

Children's Aid Society, Ottawa Ontario Solutions for

Culturally

Responsive

Newcomer Housing Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op

Intelligent Futures

Catholic Social Services

Right at Home Housing Society

Communitas

Pyrmont

NiGiNan Housing Ventures

City of Edmonton Alberta Sparking the Co-

Living Market to

Increase Affordable

Housing Options

for Priority

Populations CT Labs-The Lansdowne Consulting Group

NORC Innovation Centre at University Health Network

Rawlson King- City of Ottawa Council Member

The Council on Aging of Ottawa (COA)

Ottawa Community Housing

Operation Come Home Ontario

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

