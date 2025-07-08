Federal government invests in the Community Housing Sector to Increase Affordable Housing Supply Français
Jul 08, 2025, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the community housing sector to strengthen the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing. To support housing research, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced funding of over $5 million to 20 successful submissions for the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) Demonstration Initiative and Solutions Labs Program that explore how to unlock capital, pool resources, adopt new housing models, and secure land for the community housing sector.
The Demonstrations Initiative highlights solutions that support NHS priority areas and population groups. These solutions aim to spur awareness, knowledge and scaling of promising practices, strategies, programs, policies and technologies. The Solutions Lab Program provides funding and expert innovation consultants to applicants to help them solve complex and persistent affordable housing problems. Solutions are identified, co-designed with a broad set of stakeholders with the goal of creating world leading solutions that can be rapidly implemented and scaled.
Community housing providers face unique challenges when creating affordable housing or preserving affordability compared to private sector developers. These challenges exist within financing, acquisition of land or existing affordable housing, development, construction, operation and replication The recipients below seek to advance the collective mission of the community housing providers sector and overcome these barriers.
Successful recipients include:
- Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Québec)
- Renewal Home Development (British Columbia)
- RNDSQR Middle Ltd. (British Columbia)
- Bespoke Social Profit Solutions Inc. (Alberta)
- Union Sustainable Development Co-operative Inc. (Ontario)
- Daylun Inc. (Ontario and Yukon)
- Inclusion Canada (Ontario)
- Family Counselling Centre of Cambridge and North Dumfries (Ontario)
- Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op (Alberta)
- 4Sight Strategic Planning Advisory Services Inc. (Alberta)
- Association for New Canadians (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Canadian Credit Union Association (Ontario)
- Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo (Ontario)
- SVX (Ontario)
- Killick Ecovillage Co-operative (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Daniel J Brant & Associates (Ontario)
- Four Pillars Community Housing (British Columbia)
- Living with Pride Foundation (British Columbia)
- The Lansdowne Consulting Group (Ontario)
A detailed list of these projects is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"We need to accelerate the development of non-market housing. It is going to take bold new ideas, like the ones announced today, to move the needle in a meaningful way on housing. Our government will continue investing in the affordable housing sector and in innovative organizations who pick up the challenge of building a better housing continuum for all Canadians."– The Honourable Gregor Robertson Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
Quick Facts:
- The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.
- In addition to the 20 projects being funded through the NHS Demonstrations Initiative and Solutions Labs, the federal government supports other initiatives for community housing such as Co-op Housing Development Program and Affordable Housing Fund - Community Housing sub-stream.
Additional Information:
- Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
- CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X , YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
- Find out more about the NHS Demonstrations Initiative and Solutions Labs.
- Those interested in learning more about innovative housing solutions and engaging with housing experts are invited to join the Expert Community on Housing (ECOH).
Backgrounder:
NHS Demonstrations Initiative: Funded solutions from 2024-25 continuous competitive intake process – Dated May 20, 2025 (Cohort 2)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Media Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected] | Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
