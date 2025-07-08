Federal government invests in the Community Housing Sector to Increase Affordable Housing Supply Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the community housing sector to strengthen the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing. To support housing research, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced funding of over $5 million to 20 successful submissions for the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) Demonstration Initiative and Solutions Labs Program that  explore how to unlock capital, pool resources, adopt new housing models, and secure land for the community housing sector.

The Demonstrations Initiative highlights solutions that support NHS priority areas and population groups. These solutions aim to spur awareness, knowledge and scaling of promising practices, strategies, programs, policies and technologies. The Solutions Lab Program provides funding and expert innovation consultants to applicants to help them solve complex and persistent affordable housing problems. Solutions are identified, co-designed with a broad set of stakeholders with the goal of creating world leading solutions that can be rapidly implemented and scaled.

Community housing providers face unique challenges when creating affordable housing or preserving affordability compared to private sector developers. These challenges exist within financing, acquisition of land or existing affordable housing, development, construction, operation and replication The recipients below seek to advance the collective mission of the community housing providers sector and overcome these barriers.

Successful recipients include:

  • Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Québec)
  • Renewal Home Development (British Columbia)
  • RNDSQR Middle Ltd. (British Columbia)
  • Bespoke Social Profit Solutions Inc. (Alberta)
  • Union Sustainable Development Co-operative Inc. (Ontario)
  • Daylun Inc. (Ontario and Yukon)
  • Inclusion Canada (Ontario)
  • Family Counselling Centre of Cambridge and North Dumfries (Ontario)
  • Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op (Alberta)
  • 4Sight Strategic Planning Advisory Services Inc. (Alberta)
  • Association for New Canadians (Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Canadian Credit Union Association (Ontario)
  • Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo (Ontario)
  • SVX (Ontario)
  • Killick Ecovillage Co-operative (Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • Daniel J Brant & Associates (Ontario)
  • Four Pillars Community Housing (British Columbia)
  • Living with Pride Foundation (British Columbia)
  • The Lansdowne Consulting Group (Ontario)

A detailed list of these projects is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"We need to accelerate the development of non-market housing. It is going to take bold new ideas, like the ones announced today, to move the needle in a meaningful way on housing. Our government will continue investing in the affordable housing sector and in innovative organizations who pick up the challenge of building a better housing continuum for all Canadians."– The Honourable Gregor Robertson Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Backgrounder:

NHS Demonstrations Initiative: Funded solutions from 2024-25 continuous competitive intake process – Dated May 20, 2025 (Cohort 2)

Project Title

Funding Recipients Lead and

Collaborators

Project Location

3D Modular Passive
Housing Solution 

  • Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue
  • Groupe Action Logement Québec
  • Fiducie d'utilité sociale 3D (FUSAT-3D)
  • Ville d'Amos
  • Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ)
  • Médusia
  • HECO Innovation
  • Jansen Industrie
  • Université de Sherbrooke
  • Université Concordia
  • ÉTS Montréal
  • SEREX et CTRI

 

Quebec

Accelerating Modular
Middle Housing
Development 

  • RNDSQR Middle Ltd.
  • SRI Homes
  • FAAS
  • The City of Kelowna

 

British Columbia

Community Capital for
Affordable Housing 

  • Union Sustainable Development Co-operative Inc.
  • Habitat for Humanity Waterloo
  • Lynx Housing Developments
  • Vancity Community Foundation
  • Verge Capital
  • Waterloo Region Community Foundation
  • Maxwell Building Consultants
  • Central Ontario Co-operative Housing Federation
  • Waterloo Institute for Social Innovation and Resilience
  • Good Investing

 

Ontario

Home Relocation and
Repurposing Program for
Affordable Housing

  • Renewal Home Development
  • The 'Namgis First Nation

 

British Columbia

Power of P4:
Transforming
Communities with a
Mixed-Income Housing
Model

  • Bespoke Social Profit Solutions Inc.
  • Canmore Community Housing (CCH)
  • Municipal Housing Company (TBD)
  • 2x Private Rental Housing Companies
  • Town of Canmore
  • Social Service Agencies
  • Philanthropic Foundations and Social Impact Investors

 

Alberta 

Scalable Micro Factories
for Sustainable,
Affordable Housing 

  • Daylun Inc.
  • Yukon Housing Corporation (Government Partner)
  • Maya HTT (AI & Automation Partner)
  • Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI) – Robotics Integration
  • Bathurst Design & Build (Construction Partner)
  • Yukon University
  • NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada – Funding Partner)

 

Ontario and Yukon 

 NHS Solutions Labs: Funded solutions from 2024-25 continuous competitive intake process – Dated May 15, 2025 (Cohort 2)

Project Title

Funding Recipients (Lead) and Collaborators

Project
Location

A Scalable Model
for 2SLGBTQIA+
Senior Housing and
Care  

  • Living with Pride Foundation
  • BC Housing
  • BC Housing Research Centre
  • Urban Matters
  • Dignity Seniors Society
  • Health Initiative for Men
  • McLaren Housing Society of British Columbia
  • West End Seniors Network.
  • Empacta Development Consultants

 

British Columbia

Advancing
Inclusive and
Affordable Housing
for People with
Developmental
Disabilities 

  • Inclusion Canada
  • Shift Collaborative
  • City of Vancouver
  • UNITI
  • Pass Housing
  • Tapestry Community Capital
  • SVX
  • Sinneave Foundation
  • Gatland Capital
  • Canadian Housing Evidence Collaborative
  • Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence

 

Ontario

Bridging Housing
Gaps for Racialized
Women in Crisis 

  • Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo
  • Overlap Associates
  • Region of Waterloo
  • Camino Well Being + Mental Health Camino

 

Ontario

Building for
Recovery 

  • Porchlight Counselling & Addictions Services
  • Overlap Associates
  • Wanner Mennonite Church
  • Langs Community Health Centre
  • Region of Waterloo

 

Ontario

Building Scalable,
Localized Models
for Affordable
Housing
Development  

  • 4Sight Strategic Planning Advisory Services Inc.
  • Urban Matters
  • FCX Developments

 

Alberta

Cooperative
Finance for
Community Homes:
Leveraging Existing
Credit Union Tools
and Capacity to
Support CLT Growth

 

  • Canadian Credit Union Association
  • Ottawa Community Land Trust
  • Kensington Market Community Land Trust
  • Union Co-operative
  • Kindred Credit Union
  • Libro Credit Union
  • Meridian Credit Union
  • DUCA Credit Union
  • Vancity Community Investment Bank a subsidiary of Vancity Credit Union
  • Scaled Purpose

 

Ontario

Expanding capacity
and capital for
affordable housing
intermediaries 

 

  • SVX
  • Impact United
  • Indwell
  • Laidlaw Foundations
  • ACS Group
  • Genus Capital Management
  • Highstreet Asset Management
  • Sacha Investments
  • Enfin Impact

 

Ontario

Financing
Community Led
Housing Projects 

 

  • Killick Ecovillage Co-operative
  • Reclaim Community CDO
  • Pivot Housing
  • Green Violin
  • Propolis Co-operative
  • Concorde Cohousing Group
  • Kiberry Group

 

Newfoundland

First Nations
National Playbook
for Housing  

  • Daniel J Brant & Associates
  • Deloitte Canada

 

Ontario

 

Integrated Housing
for Newcomer
Success: A Rural
Settlement
Innovation Model  

  • Association for New Canadians
  • Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
  • Bank of Nova Scotia
  • Royal Bank
  • Canadian Housing Transformation Centre
  • City of St. John's
  • Department of Education and Early Childhood Development
  • End Homelessness St. John's
  • Refugees and Citizenship Canada
  • Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Immigration Population Growth Skills
  • The Purposeful Group

 

Newfoundland

Mobilizing Realtors
for Affordable
Housing Solutions

  • Four Pillars Community Housing
  • Greater Vancouver Relators
  • Dexter Realty
  • Performance Builders Ltd.
  • Altus Group
  • Urban Matters

 

British Columbia

Scaling Affordable
Housing Options
for Justice-Involved
Youth

  • The Lansdowne Consulting Group
  • St. Leonard's Society of Canada
  • St. Leonard's Hastings-Prince Edward County
  • CORCAN Industries, Correctional Service of Canada.
  • Dr. Erin Dej, Wilfrid Laurier University
  • Dr. Jessica Braimoh, York University
  • National Youth Justice Network
  • Department of Justice
  • Canadian Observatory to End Homelessness
  • YMCA of Northern Alberta
  • Lucretia Brown, John Howard Society, Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Foster Family Coalition Northwest Territories
  • Operation Come Home
  • Children's Aid Society, Ottawa

 

Ontario

Solutions for
Culturally
Responsive
Newcomer Housing

  • Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op
  • Intelligent Futures
  • Catholic Social Services
  • Right at Home Housing Society
  • Communitas
  • Pyrmont
  • NiGiNan Housing Ventures
  • City of Edmonton

 

Alberta

Sparking the Co-
Living Market to
Increase Affordable
Housing Options
for Priority
Populations

  • CT Labs-The Lansdowne Consulting Group
  • NORC Innovation Centre at University Health Network
  • Rawlson King- City of Ottawa Council Member
  • The Council on Aging of Ottawa (COA)
  • Ottawa Community Housing
  • Operation Come Home

 

Ontario

