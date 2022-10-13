We searched the world and found the best candidate, right here at home.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Board Chair, Joan Hertz, announced today that the board of directors for Edmonton Airports has selected Myron Keehn as its new CEO. Myron will replace current CEO Tom Ruth who is set to retire at the end of December 2022.

The search for the new CEO was launched in the spring and attracted dozens of talented candidates not only locally and from Alberta, but from across Canada and around the world. This reflects Edmonton Airports' growing reputation as an innovative, world-leading airport with ambitious plans for attracting more flights, driving economic growth, and leading in future sustainability goals.

Board Chair Joan Hertz: "We searched the world and found the best candidate, right here at home. This is a testament to Tom Ruth's leadership in building a strong team along with a compelling vision and a great community. We're excited to have Myron step into the CEO role and build on the foundation that's in place now. And we're confident that, with his energy, drive and ideas, he'll help Edmonton Airports soar to even greater heights."

Myron currently serves as Vice President, Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Stakeholder Relations. In his 15 years with Edmonton Airports, Myron led many of the innovative developments at the airport including the creation of the Airport Sustainability Campus vision – an integrated ecosystem to foster innovation, attract investment and create jobs, all with an ESG (environmental, social and governance practices) and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) focus.

In the last nine years, Myron, in close coordination with all EIA departments, led the attraction of over $1.5 billion in private investment to Edmonton Airports and positioned Edmonton Airports as a global airport leader in ESG and innovation, with initiatives such as signing the Amazon Climate Pledge, leading in the adoption of hydrogen, the soon to be built world's largest airport-based solar farm, and using drones for runway inspection and commercial cargo delivery. He also led the development of the Regional Air Service Opportunity Fund – a cooperative effort among most of the region's 13 municipalities to drive cargo growth and increase air service. Cargo has been a major focus for Myron and this past July, the Federal Government announced a $100M investment in Edmonton International Airport's International Cargo Hub, a 2,000-acre multi-modal global logistics and handling operation. Myron's leadership was instrumental in all these initiatives.

Myron Keehn: "I'm thrilled the board of directors has put their confidence in me and chosen me as Edmonton Airports' next CEO. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to lead such an amazing organization with a fantastic team and so many bold plans and ideas for the future. Tom Ruth has been a wonderful leader and mentor for me, and I look forward not only to continuing the direction that's been set but also seizing every opportunity ahead to make this airport one of the leading aviation and business hubs in the world."

Myron will officially become the new CEO on January 1, 2023. In the meantime, Tom Ruth will continue in his role as CEO, providing guidance and assistance throughout the transition.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $3.2 billion and supporting over 26,000 jobs pre-pandemic. From sustainability initiatives like Airport City Sustainability Campus to be the first airport in the world to sign The Climate Pledge and the first in Canada to begin regularly scheduled drone delivery operations, YEG is a global leader in the aviation industry. YEG approaches equity, diversity and inclusion by creating 'an airport for everyone.'

For more information, please visit flyeia.com, and follow our social accounts on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

For further information: Media Contact: Elizabeth Dwernychuk, Director, Communications, EIA, c: 780 700 0713, e: [email protected]