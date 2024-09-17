Revolutionizing shipping: drone technology soars to new heights at YEG

Edmonton International Airport launches phase two of commercial drone project

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canary drone celebrated its new route from Edmonton International Airport to Montana First Nation's Akamihk Medical Clinic in the City of Leduc today. Thanks to an innovative partnership with Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) (with the assistance of their sales agent, Air Canada), Apple Express, Braden Burry Expediting (bbe), Montana First Nation, the City of Leduc and Leduc County, YEG's newest commercial drone will be able to transport first- and final-mile time-sensitive products more effectively.

In December 2021, YEG became Canada's first airport to integrate drone logistics into its operations, and in May 2022 began regularly scheduled commercial drone delivery operations in controlled airspace. Since then, DDC's drone has serviced more than 3,000 commercial drone flights over a distance of more than 8,400 km from YEG to a DroneSpot™ in Leduc County. This new phase will expand that route to the City of Leduc, growing the drone flight path, increasing innovative and sustainable first- and final-mile delivery of high-value, time-critical products, and becoming the first drone program in Canada to safely intersect with the runway glide path.

"As we continue to build demand for drone delivery, we are focused on advancing sustainable mobility solutions to first- and final-mile delivery across the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Part of our net zero commitment is creating opportunities for sustainable transportation and aviation, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to accelerate the adoption of drone delivery to and from Edmonton International Airport and across the region."

- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

The Canary will fly 10.15 km from YEG to the Akamihk Medical Clinic along rail lines. E-commerce drones bring convenience and opportunity to all communities, including remote communities that may not have access to certain goods without the use of drones. This project is helping to open doors for efficient and sustainable commercialized drone delivery.

The goal of expanding the route and partners means YEG will continue to move forward toward bringing drones closer to a sustainable commercialized mode of transport. The future goal is to deliver final-mile packages for e-commerce businesses, removing vehicles from the road, reducing congestion and helping to control air pollution and emissions.

"We are deeply honoured to contribute to the next phase of this pioneering initiative. This landmark achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to safety and our extensive experience in the field. We take immense pride in collaborating with our partners as we continue to explore and expand the horizons of drone cargo delivery."

- Glen Lynch, CEO, Volatus Aerospace, which recently merged with Drone Delivery Canada

"MFN Management Inc. is delighted to be part of this initiative, and we are hoping to expand our business in this space. We also believe that the findings of this project will open opportunities in using drones for low carbon and sustainable options for goods and services delivery to remote First Nations and other rural communities in Alberta and the rest of the country."

- George Addai, General Manager, MFN (Montana First Nation) Management

"Leduc is, and always will be, open to innovative business opportunities and regional partnerships. The City is excited to be at the forefront of such a transformative delivery method that will shape the way residents and businesses across Canada will eventually receive their packages."

- Bob Young, Mayor, City of Leduc

"Leduc County is proud to be part of this innovative initiative and partnership. Drone delivery presents new and advanced opportunities for businesses to move their goods, creating room for economic growth and diversification. Congratulations to Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and all partners for expanding this service in our region."

- Tanni Doblanko, Mayor, Leduc County

"We are excited to collaborate with our Edmonton partners as we explore novel approaches to meet the growing demands of our healthcare and technology customers. Cutting-edge last-mile delivery solutions are essential in exceeding client expectations today and in the evolving future."

- Nasser Syed, CEO, Apple Express Courier Ltd.

"BBE is proud to be a part of this program and with our northern roots, the last mile is very important to us and our customers. This project opens up the opportunity for drone delivery to become a reality at project sites and communities where activity is located in and around the air strip."

- Heather Stewart, President, Braden Burry Expediting (bbe)

Safety and security are top priorities for any operation at YEG. YEG has successfully integrated cargo drone operations in the same manner as all aircraft operations at the airport. Cargo drone operations are operated with the exact expectations of safety, security and operational integrity that airside operators, such as airlines and ground handlers, must meet. Drones that operate at the airport go through an extensive Hazard Identification Risk Assessment Program (HIRA), which is YEG's Safety program, with safety, compliance and operations teams before they can fly.

To learn more about YEG's drone program, please visit flyeia.com/drone.

For drone footage, please click here.

Please note that this is a commercial project that adheres to guidelines, regulations and safety protocols. Public use of drones in YEG airspace remains prohibited.

