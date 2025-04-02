YEG's New Sensory Room Provides a Calming Retreat for Travellers

EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) officially unveiled its new sensory room, an immersive space designed to support passengers with sensory sensitivities, including autism, anxiety and other cognitive or neurodivergent challenges.

The sensory room, developed in collaboration with Autism Edmonton, is located post-security in the domestic-international departures lounge across from Gate 49. It offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling airport environment for passengers to unwind in a calm and tranquil setting.

Inside the sensory room, passengers will find a quiet space with:

Interactive panels for tactile, visual and auditory engagement

A 5-foot-wide sensory pad to provide a safe and comfortable retreat

A soothing visual experience with a time-lapsed video display of the Northern Lights

Lit benches with changing colours provide relaxing seating

Rows of aircraft seating donated by airline partners help travellers familiarize themselves

with the in-flight experience

"At YEG, we believe airports should be accessible and welcoming for all passengers. We also understand that the airport environment can be overwhelming for some individuals. Working with the guidance of Autism Edmonton, we designed our sensory room to offer respite for neurodivergent passengers, including those with autism, anxiety or other sensory processing challenges. We hope this calming space helps make the travel experience easier and more accessible by providing a soothing environment for passengers to take a break before their flight."

— Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Terminal Operations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

"Autistic individuals have repeatedly told us that travel can be an overwhelming experience for them with their sensory system being overloaded with the sights and sounds an airport brings. Plus, the anxiety of the unknown increases the stress a person can have. Thankfully, YEG has been on the Autism/Neurodivergent learning journey with us at Autism Edmonton. We are proud of the team for creating this sensory room. Filled with carefully chosen sensory items, it will be a vital escape for people looking to self-regulate. Autism Edmonton is proud to be part of this endeavour, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with YEG as they (as well as Edmonton and the surrounding area) create autistic and sensory aware spaces."

— Melinda Noyes, Executive Director, Autism Edmonton

This initiative aligns with YEG's commitment to being An Airport for Everyone, ensuring all travelers feel comfortable and supported throughout their journey. The sensory room officially opened on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. Recognized by the United Nations, this day highlights the importance of supporting individuals with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as part of an inclusive society.

Learn about the variety of programs and services at YEG, including accessibility initiatives at www.flyeia.com/accessibility.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.3 billion and supporting over 23,500 jobs.

YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements in transitioning to net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion. For more information: www.flyeia.com.

About Autism Edmonton:

Autism Edmonton is a non-profit organization and has been providing services and supports to autistic people, their families and supports since 1971. As the oldest autism organization in Alberta, Autism Edmonton has built a reputation as the "go-to" resource in Edmonton that connects families, individuals and professionals with autism-related resources and programs. For more information or to donate to initiatives, please visit: www.autismedmonton.org

SOURCE Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Media Contacts: Jody Hrabiwchuk, Senior Communications Campaign Advisor, Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Phone: 825-975-7336, Email: [email protected]; Melinda Noyes, Executive Director, Autism Edmonton, Phone: 780-405-0843, Email: [email protected]