Departures Roadway reopens at YEG

Edmonton International Airport reopens Departures Roadway ahead of holiday season

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Departures Roadway and Ramp at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) will reopen on Thursday, October 31 at 9 am, after a successful 13-month construction project. Over the course of the project, YEG and partners at PCL Construction and RJC Engineers made important infrastructure upgrades to the roadway and the ramp. In addition, crews made aesthetic improvements, increased accessibility, added safety features such as safety bollards in front of the terminal and increased traffic flow by expanding the exit ramp from one to two lanes.

"Thank you to our incredible community for your support and patience over the past year. By working closely with our partners and team members, we're proud to share that the project is complete and will be open for our busy holiday season. Important upgrades like this to our terminal help propel our commitment to exceptional passenger experience and support the enjoyable journey that travellers can expect at YEG."

- Peter Agnew, Vice President, Infrastructure, Facilities and Airside Operations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

In September 2023, YEG began important infrastructure upgrades to the Departures Roadway, which meant the Departures Roadway and Ramp would close to all traffic and the Arrivals Roadway would close to public traffic.

Throughout this lifecycle replacement project, the exit ramp was reconstructed and the roadway infrastructure was significantly updated. Additional features, including enhanced accessible ramps and crosswalks, were introduced to further improve safety and inclusivity at YEG. The Departures Experience Enhancements draw inspiration from the distinctive Edmonton River Valley and the broader Alberta landscape, incorporating colours, patterns and artistic elements that reflect our region.

"The team at RJC Engineers is proud to have contributed to this important project that seamlessly combines functionality with durability. Our commitment to fusing the practical with the imaginative was demonstrated through engineering solutions that not only enhance safety and accessibility but also contribute to the passenger experience at Edmonton International Airport. This project is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional infrastructure that meets the needs of modern travellers."

- Frank Cavaliere, Managing Principal, RJC Engineers Edmonton

"We are thrilled to announce the successful and ahead-of-schedule completion of the YEG Departures Ramp and Roadway project. This achievement highlights the strength of our collaborative construction management approach, uniting YEG, RJC and PCL to deliver exceptional results. Through strong partnerships and meticulous coordination, we overcame complexities to provide a top-quality infrastructure upgrade that will significantly enhance the travel experience at YEG for years to come."

- Jason Portas, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Edmonton Buildings and Civil

The enhanced Departures Roadway will be re-established as a complimentary drop-off area for passengers, and the Arrivals Roadway will return to function as a paid, short-term pick-up area called Arrivals Paid. Complimentary pick-up and alternative drop-off will also continue to be available at the Pick-up & Drop-off area, now called Arrivals Free, that was established for the project east of the parkade.

The remaining new infrastructure that was added to account for the closure of the Departures Roadway, such as the Park & Wait Area and the Family Loading & Unloading Zone, will continue to be accessible to the public free of charge.

For more information on Departures, Arrivals or how to navigate Edmonton International Airport, please visit flyeia.com.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $4.9 billion and supporting over 21,000 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements in transitioning to net-zero by 2050. YEG is an Airport for Everyone, a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

