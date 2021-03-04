Government of Canada grants over $1 million to help four organizations in the region go green and create and maintain 11 jobs.

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting in place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

With this in mind, and given that the Government of Canada's objective is to lay the foundations for a strong and green economy that supports good jobs for all Canadians, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is currently making a series of announcements regarding a total of over $12.5 million in funding for SMEs that are going green.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced funding for the Centre d'études des procédés chimiques du Québec (CÉPROCQ) at Collège de Maisonneuve; Propulsion Québec; Electrobac; and Future Earth. Minister Joly was accompanied by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Canadian Heritage; Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade; and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The contributions are broken down as follows:

CÉPROCQ: $501,600 . CED's non-repayable assistance will allow this CCTT (College centre for technology transfer) to acquire equipment (TAN analyzer, centrifugal decanter, vacuum distiller, steam generator, HPLC, acoustic resonance mixer, automatic press, polymer pilot unit and electrochemical detector). The project, which aims to strengthen CÉPROCQ's equipment pool to allow the centre to better serve and support SMEs in their innovation and technology transfer activities, will lead to the creation of two jobs.

. CED's non-repayable assistance will allow this CCTT (College centre for technology transfer) to acquire equipment (TAN analyzer, centrifugal decanter, vacuum distiller, steam generator, HPLC, acoustic resonance mixer, automatic press, polymer pilot unit and electrochemical detector). The project, which aims to strengthen CÉPROCQ's equipment pool to allow the centre to better serve and support SMEs in their innovation and technology transfer activities, will lead to the creation of two jobs. Propulsion Québec: $400,000 . CED's non-repayable assistance will cover the organization's operating costs, including salaries, benefits and rent. The project, which will help maintain two jobs, is designed to ensure the continuation of Propulsion Québec's activities and its six worksites, within the context of a two-year plan. The objective of this plan is to structure Quebec's electric and smart transportation sector, the associated innovation and technology transfer activities, and the international marketing of the innovative products and services offered by SMEs.

. CED's non-repayable assistance will cover the organization's operating costs, including salaries, benefits and rent. The project, which will help maintain two jobs, is designed to ensure the continuation of Propulsion Québec's activities and its six worksites, within the context of a two-year plan. The objective of this plan is to structure electric and smart transportation sector, the associated innovation and technology transfer activities, and the international marketing of the innovative products and services offered by SMEs. Electrobac: $150,000 . CED's repayable assistance will allow the business to hire an international sales representative and a technology development manager; participate in trade fairs and business meetings; engage in online promotional activities; and make use of consultants for international business development purposes and the improvement of manufacturing operations. The project, which aims to support the company's growth through the implementation of a U.S. marketing strategy, will create seven jobs.

. CED's repayable assistance will allow the business to hire an international sales representative and a technology development manager; participate in trade fairs and business meetings; engage in online promotional activities; and make use of consultants for international business development purposes and the improvement of manufacturing operations. The project, which aims to support the company's growth through the implementation of a U.S. marketing strategy, will create seven jobs. Future Earth: $116,667 . CED's non-repayable assistance, intended for Montréal International, will be used to implement the Future Earth project in Montréal. Costs include facility fit-up and human resource hiring activities, and operating costs. The project aims to increase Montréal's international reach by supporting the development of a new component of Future Earth's activities relating to sustainable development in the digital age.

The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating one million jobs across the country. This assistance reflects the Government of Canada's willingness to build a more competitive, productive and greener economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand-in-hand. Our activities include making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping Montréal SMEs become more innovative and competitive, and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government supports the entrepreneurial spirit, especially when the ingenuity and know-how of our entrepreneurs leads to the development of green technologies. Innovation is at the heart of our priorities and we are proud to support businesses and organizations that are pursuing their energy transition. By building on innovative projects such as the ones being carried out by CÉPROCQ at Collège de Maisonneuve, Propulsion Québec, Electrobac and Future Earth, we are also investing in more resilient societies, more equitable economies, and in our future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier-Sainte-Marie and Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Green technologies play a key economic role in the Montréal region, and the federal government is there to support them. By providing funding for projects such as the ones at CÉPROCQ (Collège de Maisonneuve), Propulsion Québec, Electrobac and Future Earth, the Government of Canada is encouraging the growth of innovative organizations and supporting their efforts to make a name for themselves, both at home and on the international scene. We are investing in Montréal's economic recovery."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"Fighting climate change and protecting the environment are the most important challenges of our time. We must therefore encourage local companies to develop innovative and environmentally friendly processes and products. Besides fostering the competitiveness of our industries and promoting economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint also makes a positive contribution to our community."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. The funding for CÉPROCQ, Propulsion Québec and Electrobac was provided through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program; the assistance for Montréal International comes from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]