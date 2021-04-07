Economic development in the Montérégie region - $13M in support for Quali-T-Group to build a new factory

BROMONT, QC, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada are granting a total of $13 million in financial assistance to Quali-T-Group (QTG) to build a new factory in Bromont, in the Montérégie region. This investment project, valued at nearly $19 million, also involves the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the business's competitiveness.

The Minister for the Economy, Lucie Lecours, and the Member for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, made the announcement today with Quebec Lieutenant and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, and the federal Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Lyne Bessette, representing the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Mélanie Joly.

This project will enable QTG to centralize the activities of its two factories, Quali-T-Tube and Quali–T–Fab, into a more modern and better-performing facility. This initiative will also strengthen 43 jobs within the business and will create 14 new ones.

The Government of Quebec's assistance, totalling $11 million, is divided into two loans: A $6-million loan is being granted through the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation's ESSOR program, including $1 million that can be forgiven if certain conditions are met, and a $5-million loan is being issued from Investissement Québec's own funds. For its part, CED is granting a $2-million repayable contribution through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

Quotes:

"This past year has not been easy, but the federal government has been here to help our businesses and to protect our jobs by leveraging innovation, new technologies and the green shift. By assisting Quali-T-Group, that is exactly what we are doing today. Building this new factory will create very good jobs for families in Bromont and the region."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Building a new factory with modern equipment will enable Quali-T-Group to pursue its transition towards the Manufacturing 4.0 standard to enhance its competitiveness. Technological solutions are at the core of our strategy to stimulate the productivity of Quebec's businesses. Dynamic, visionary businesses such as Quali-T-Group are helping to accelerate the pace of this move towards a more innovative, better-performing economy."

Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy

"Our government will always be here for Canada's businesses and regions to accompany them through difficult times and help them position themselves to participate fully in our country's economic recovery. That is exactly what we are doing by providing our support to Quali-T-Group, which is sustaining people and developing expertise right here in the Montérégie region. Leveraging our regions' respective assets is essential to ensure an inclusive economic recovery and create good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahunstic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Quebec's economic vitality relies in large measure on businesses and their ability to enhance their productivity. For nearly 100 years now, Quali-T-Group has demonstrated a constant focus on improving its operations to ensure growth. We see this again today with the building of a new factory with state-of-the-art equipment. This innovative business can be proud to make an active contribution to job creation and the wealth of our region!"

Isabelle Charest, Member for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region's strengths and assets."

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"We are proud to be a part of this important growth project, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of the Montérégie region's economy. Quali-T-Group is a compelling example of a manufacturer being proactive by choosing to make the digital and technological shift to foster its productivity. Through the Productivité innovation initiative and its enhanced service offering, Investissement Québec's regional team has everything it needs to accompany and support Quali–T–Group in reaching its ambitious goals both at home and internationally."

Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO, Investissement Québec

Quick facts:

QTG is a manufacturing business in the Montérégie region specializing in processing structural and mechanical steel tubing, support columns and finished and semi-finished steel products since 1929.

The ESSOR program, managed by Investissement Québec on behalf of the Government of Quebec , aims to support investment projects implemented in Quebec with a view to enhancing competitiveness and productivity, creating jobs and boosting sustainable development.

, aims to support investment projects implemented in with a view to enhancing competitiveness and productivity, creating jobs and boosting sustainable development. Investissement Québec has a mission to play an active role in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and growth in investments and exports in all regions across Quebec .

economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and growth in investments and exports in all regions across . CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly .

. CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

