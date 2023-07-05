This acquisition will enable CIMA+ to add eco-engineering to its expertise and offer a

complete range of environmental services to existing and future customers.

MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, announced the acquisition of Écogénie Inc., a Quebec City-based consulting engineering firm offering eco-engineering services and solutions.

A leader in its field, Écogénie has more than 25 years of project experience in Quebec, with expertise in bank and slope stabilization using phytotechnologies, restoration and enhancement of natural environments, development and restoration of degraded sites, environmental studies and monitoring, urban forestry, landscape architecture, and geomatics.

"The demand for eco-engineering solutions is growing strongly in the many sustainable development projects entrusted to our firm," said Raymond McNamara, Vice president, Partner, Earth and Environment, CIMA+. "Thanks to Écogénie's expertise, our CIMA+ team will be able to diversify its range of services, which already included hydrology, and better meet this growing demand."

"Écogénie's mission has always been to offer our customers sustainable solutions inspired by eco-engineering principles. By joining forces with CIMA+, our collaborators will benefit from an integrated, innovative and environmentally friendly approach," said Charles White, Director and Partner at Écogénie.

"Écogénie has an excellent reputation as an expert in eco-engineering in Quebec, and a team of seasoned professionals since it was founded in 1996. Their solid environmental expertise will enable CIMA+ to better advise its existing and future customers in their environmental management," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+. "The practices and solutions developed by Écogénie to promote more sustainable development and greater respect for natural environments align with CIMA+'s values and reinforce the firm's corporate strategy."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our client's expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

