MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the appointment of Mathieu Bélanger as Vice President, Earth and Environment.

Mr. Bélanger brings with him over two decades of leadership experience in urban planning, real estate development, public policy and infrastructure. After serving in key roles across both public and private sectors, he returns to CIMA+ with deep insights into the environmental and infrastructure challenges facing Canadian communities and a collaborative approach rooted in building strong, lasting partnerships.

"I'm thrilled to be back at CIMA+, a firm whose values of excellence, team spirit and social responsibility truly resonate with me," said Mathieu Bélanger. "This is more than a return — it's a commitment to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions for public and private partners across the country. I'm excited to work alongside a talented team I greatly admire, and to support our current and future clients through purpose-driven leadership."

Mr. Bélanger holds a master's degree in Real Estate Development from Columbia University and a master's in Urban Planning from the Université de Montréal. Before rejoining CIMA+, he served as Executive Director of Policy and Public Affairs at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, as Director of the Planning Department for the City of Gatineau, and held senior leadership roles in the Canadian government.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mathieu back to CIMA+," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong vision for sustainable development, which will be tremendous assets to our Earth and Environment team and to the entire firm."

Mr. Bélanger will succeed Raymond McNamara in this role. "I would also like to thank Raymond, who will be retiring at the end of July after many years of dedicated leadership at CIMA+. Raymond has made a lasting impact on this sector, and we're grateful he will remain with us as an expert advisor to support the transition and our ongoing projects." added Mr. Fiset.

The Earth and Environment sector brings together more than 200 professionals in environmental services, geotechnical engineering and urban planning, working from coast to coast and across all our sectors of activity.

This appointment came into effect July 23, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

