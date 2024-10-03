Ebb and Flow First Nation celebrates grand opening of new school

EBB AND FLOW FIRST NATION, TREATY 2 TERRITORY, MB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - In partnership with First Nations, the Government of Canada is working to establish educational facilities that will deliver quality and culturally relevant programs and services for children.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, recognized the important milestone for Ebb and Flow First Nation in celebration of the grand opening of its new Kindergarten to Grade 6 school.

The existing school, which previously accommodated Kindergarten to Grade 12, is being renovated and expanded to serve students in Grades 7 to 12. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $56.5 million in this school project, which is expected to be completed in March 2025.

The new Ebb and Flow Elementary School is a welcoming, modern 3,561-square-metre facility where students have all the tools they need to learn. It includes classrooms, a library/resource centre, a gymnasium, a cafeteria and kitchen, a computer room, an art room, a music/multi-purpose room, a health room, an Elders lounge, and an outdoor recreational space.

The new school was designed with input from the community and is shaped like an eagle in flight, representing one of the seven sacred teachings in Indigenous cultures. The new school and renovated school will give 768 students a place to learn and grow. To support local staff, the project also includes building 22 new accommodations for teachers.

Quotes

"Schools are the heart of a community, fostering education, well-being, and future aspirations. The new educational complex at Ebb and Flow First Nation is a remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication of Chief Wayne Desjarlais, the community, and all those who made this vision a reality. This project will incorporate traditional knowledge, shape the future of the Nation's children and empower generations to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Ebb and Flow First Nation is an Anishinaabe community located 262 kilometres north of Winnipeg , with approximately 3,500 members, 2,000 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 3,500 members, 2,000 of whom live on reserve. Construction on the new school began in spring 2022.

The existing school, now being renovated for Grades 7 to 12, was built in 1983.

As of June 30, 2024 , ISC has invested more than $2.18 billion in 320 school infrastructure projects across 255 First Nations communities, benefitting approximately 38,000 students.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]