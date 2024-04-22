$100,000 investment to further environmental stewardship and climate resilience efforts

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - This Earth Day, Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is proud to announce a new national partnership with Trans Canada Trail (the Trail). Toyota's $100,000 investment will bolster the Trail's efforts in developing and maintaining the largest trail network in the world.

Spanning more than 28,000 kilometres, the Trail is a thread connecting urban and rural communities coast-to-coast-to-coast through diverse landscapes.

Trans Canada Trail | Le Sentier Transcanadien (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

"Trans Canada Trail not only serves as the steward of Canada's national trail, but also plays a critical role in addressing climate and biodiversity challenges through their multi-faceted approach to environmental sustainability," says Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate, Toyota Canada Inc. "At Toyota, we are committed to operating in harmony with nature and we're proud to partner with Trans Canada Trail in their mission to connect Canadians with the great outdoors, through active transportation and lowering their carbon footprint."

Through the shared values of environment, people, and accessibility, this partnership furthers Toyota's commitment to achieving a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future. The funding will support key programs that will educate, foster positive impact, and contribute to the well-being of individuals, communities, and the planet.

"It is truly inspiring to work with a partner like Toyota Canada, who has displayed such a strong commitment to creating a more sustainable future," says Meghan Reddick, Interim CEO of Trans Canada Trail. "Their generous investment will help strengthen our existing programs and create new opportunities for us to improve and maintain the world's longest trail network. We are so grateful for Toyota's support and we thank them for making this meaningful contribution to protecting and enhancing nature across Canada."

As a National Trail Partner, Toyota's investment will specifically support ecological restoration through strategic tree planting, climate emergency funding to restore damaged trails, ongoing trail care, and pioneering research to build climate-smart trails with strengthened resilience. Trans Canada Trail works collaboratively with local trail partners, Indigenous communities, and other stakeholders to ensure there is a holistic approach to trail development and maintenance.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. For more information: www.tctrail.ca

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than nine million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 20 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

