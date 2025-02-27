CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced the most significant improvement to WestJet Rewards in the program's 15-year history, making it easier than ever for members to earn, redeem and achieve status. The changes, coming April 30, 2025, will make the Rewards experience more valuable and flexible, while maintaining the program's simplicity.

"We are improving WestJet Rewards to bring more value to all Canadians, whether that's our frequent flyers, credit card holders or the casual traveler," said Steve McClelland, Vice-President of Loyalty, WestJet. "That's why we've introduced changes to our program across both flights and everyday partnerships, that give members so many great ways to earn points and save for flights, vacations or enhanced travel experiences."

Five key enhancements to WestJet Rewards will take effect this spring:

Introducing WestJet points – WestJet points will replace WestJet dollars, with one WestJet dollar converting to 100 WestJet points. Points will not expire, and members' accounts will reflect a balance in points starting April 30 . WestJet points will allow members to do more, including integrating with everyday partners, while keeping simple redemption on any flight at any time. Earn and redeem on more of the ticket cost and flight extras – Members will now earn points and top-tier qualifying spend credit not only on base fare, but also on carrier surcharges and extras such as seat selection, checked bags and upgrades; only government taxes and fees will be excluded. Teal members will also see their earn rate on flights double, to one point per dollar. Additionally, members may now redeem for the entire fare, including all extras and taxes, entirely with points. Reach top-tier status with or without flying – For the first time, members can achieve any level of tier status, including Platinum, without travelling, by spending on the WestJet RBC® World Elite Mastercard, or with any combination of flight and credit card spend through the updated Status Lift feature. In addition, all components of the ticket, aside from government taxes and fees, will be counted towards status. Engage with WestJet Rewards everyday – An all-new WestJet Rewards eStore will turn everyday online shopping into more rewards. Members will have the ability to earn when they shop, as well as redeem WestJet points on merchandise and gift cards with popular retailers like Amazon, Apple, Sephora and Sport Chek. New everyday partnerships with leading Canadian brands - Members will soon be able to link their WestJet Rewards accounts to their TELUS Rewards and Skip accounts, unlocking opportunities like point transfer and bonus offers. Additionally, they can earn and redeem WestJet points for TELUS services as well as earn and redeem WestJet points with Skip to bring their next trip closer on each order. More details will be shared, and additional partners will be announced later this year.

As early as next month, WestJet Rewards members will also gain exclusive access to fast and free Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS, radically transforming the way guests can stream, shop, play and work from the skies. More information will be announced soon.

All-new WestJet Rewards reaffirms airline's affordability promise

Affordable travel and flexible redemption remain at the core of WestJet Rewards' values. Through the changes outlined above, WestJet Rewards is continuing to build on its affordability commitment by providing members with more ways to earn and redeem than ever before. To learn more about the upcoming changes to WestJet Rewards, and how members can save, visit WestJet.com/newrewards.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

