DURHAM ENERGY SPECIALIST LIMITED TO JOIN FORCES WITH CIMA+

WHITBY, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, today announced the acquisition of Durham Energy Specialist Limited ("DES"), a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering company located in Whitby, Ontario.

For more than 40 years, DES has been providing a full range of mechanical and electrical engineering services to customers throughout Southern Ontario's Durham Region, the GTA, and surrounding regions. DES serves clients in a range of markets that include education, municipal, institutional, healthcare, public facilities, recreational, industrial, commercial, and retail.

"The acquisition of Durham Energy Specialist Limited is a sign of our ongoing commitment to grow our expertise and diversify our operations across Canada, and particularly in the Ontario market," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+. "Joining forces with DES both adds to and supports our national Buildings practice."

"Our technical team servicing the Buildings market in Ontario is constantly growing," said Matt McBride, Vice-President, Buildings, Ontario at CIMA+. "Through the addition of DES, our clients will now have access to a larger pool of engineering resources and a wider array of expertise under one banner, thanks to our combined team of over 425 employees dedicated to these vital markets."

DES specializes in efficient engineering design, including new construction and retrofits to existing buildings, with a focus on energy conservation and sustainability. Mechanical engineering specialties include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), controls, plumbing, and fire protection. Electrical engineering services focus on power, lighting, life safety, and communications. By joining forces, CIMA+ and DES leverage complementary strengths, similar cultures and values, and increased value for clients through a wider service offering.

"The ability of CIMA+ to deliver a local, personal approach to supporting their clients' needs, while leveraging the resources of a large engineering firm, was a major appeal to DES," said Leanne Skribe, P.Eng., President, DES. "Joining forces with the CIMA+ team is a logical progression to our business and will allow us to better serve our established client base while enabling opportunities to grow. It's a great cultural fit for our staff and we're looking forward to this next phase in our company's evolution."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

Our passion for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest Canadian-owned consulting engineering firms in the nation. Today, with more than thirty offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs over 2,800 team members, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

About Durham Energy Specialist Limited

Established in 1978, DES provides consulting engineering services in both the mechanical and electrical disciplines in several markets, including: educational/institutional, municipal, health care, commercial, industrial, and retail. DES delivers on all engineering phases of a project. From preliminary design and studies, detailed design and tender, right through construction to final commissioning, DES works alongside clients to complete their challenging projects on time and within budget.

For more information, please visit: www.durhamenergy.com

