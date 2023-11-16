The reception, organized by DUC President of the Board Roger d'Eschambault and Quebec directors, in collaboration with the Quebec team, brought together over a hundred guests from business, industry, government and environmental organizations.

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Last night, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) presented the Montreal premiere of the IMAX® film Wings Over Water, produced with the support of Ducks Unlimited, at the Scotiabank Cinema in Montreal.

From left to right: Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada; Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville and First Vice-President of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités; Antonella Panta, Fasken, main partner of the event; The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier-Sainte-Marie and Roger d’Eschambault, President of Ducks Unlimited Canada. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada) More than 100 people attended the Wings Over Water screening, which was preceded by speeches from The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier-Sainte-Marie, and Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville and First Vice-President of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Featuring spectacular 3D images, Wings Over Water follows the migratory journeys of three bird species (sandhill crane, yellow warbler and mallard) as they make remarkable, and often harrowing, flights to North America's prairie wetlands to breed and raise their young. A documentary of great relevance and rare beauty, it reminds us of the urgent and permanent need to conserve our most precious species and habitats.

Collaboration for conservation

The networking aspect of the evening aimed to forge lasting links with a view to exploring potential partnerships for the protection of natural environments and biodiversity. This synergy is essential if we are to achieve the commitment adopted at COP 15: to protect 30 per cent of land and water by 2030. Thanks to its recognized expertise in wetlands, DUC is a key player in the implementation of Quebec's ambitious plan to meet this target.

DUC was honoured to welcome a number of distinguished guests to the event, including The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier-Sainte-Marie, and Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville and First Vice-President of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités.

Stressing the importance of migratory birds for biodiversity and the environment, Minister Guilbeault reflected on the issues illustrated by the film Wings Over Water, "Migratory bird species are essential to maintaining healthy, resilient ecosystems in our communities and on our planet. Protecting key migratory bird habitats, such as wetlands, depends on Canada's progress to conserve 30 per cent of its land, freshwater and oceans by 2030, and requires the support of many partners - other governments, Indigenous peoples and non-profit organizations. This magnificent film brings these incredible migratory journeys to life and can rally public support."

For his part, Mr. Antoine Tardif drew attention to the need to team up to find solutions: "The municipal world has a vital role to play in Quebec's economic development, adaptation to climate change and conservation of natural environments. The expertise of large organizations, like Ducks Unlimited Canada, is essential to achieving these ambitious goals, which must be achieved together if we are to have any real impact on the environment. I would like to congratulate Ducks Unlimited Canada on its 85th anniversary. The organization's longevity is a testament to its importance and the scope of its work in our communities."

Ducks Unlimited Canada: 85 years of passion

DUC's support for the production of Wings Over Water is a testament to its commitment to education and public awareness. "We are delighted to have supported the production of such an impressive film, which captivates and entertains young people and adults alike, while conveying the importance of habitat conservation for our communities and our future," says Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Up to 70 per cent of wetlands have been lost or degraded in developed regions of Canada, but DUC is working closely with partners to conserve and restore up to 15 million acres this year. A milestone that underlines DUC's 85 years of existence and the fruit of unceasing work!

