A complete overhaul transformed the former space into a welcoming gateway featuring interactive displays on wetland flora and fauna. Our main exhibit hall is now segmented into thematic zones showcasing the ecological importance of wetlands, highlighted by a striking floor-to-ceiling "Wall of Species". Upgraded theatre: Enhanced with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and projection systems, offering a more engaging venue for presentations and events.

Complete with a new catering kitchen and full-service bar. Energy savings: Although we were considered ahead of our time in terms of sustainability, the infrastructure improvements will increase our energy efficiency by almost 50%.

"This renovation is more than just a facelift—it's a complete reimagining of how we connect people with the natural world," said Jacques Bourgeois, spokesperson for the Discovery Centre. "We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to experience wetlands in a whole new exciting way."

The Centre had been closed since November 2023 to facilitate these upgrades. During the closure, public programs continued at the nearby Willow Retreat and through virtual offerings. The surrounding trails and marshlands remained open year-round, allowing visitors to stay connected with nature.

The grand reopening on May 24 will feature half price admission all weekend, special programming, guided tours and family-friendly activities as well as a special gift for the first 100 visitors.

For more information and to plan your visit, please visit www.oakhammockmarsh.ca

This project is supported in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba, as well as many private donors.

