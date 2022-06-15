DUC is lending its more than 80 years of knowledge and on-the-ground conservation expertise to support the TNFD's efforts to help organizations address their environmental risks and opportunities. The principles of the TNFD align with DUC's conservation mission and serve as a catalyst for increased conservation activity by Canadian businesses by focussing on market usability and employing integrated, inclusive and adaptive climate actions based in sound science.

"More than half of the world's economic output is moderately or highly dependent on nature," says Chris Pullen, DUC's national director of sustainability solutions. "This means that sustaining nature is no longer about just protecting the environment—it's about keeping the economy going and protecting society's well being."

Extreme weather, environmental disasters, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and failure to mitigate climate change are real and serious risks to the world economy. The TNFD is providing financial institutions and companies with information that will help them better understand, assess and disclose their nature-related impacts.

"As an early adopter and member of the TNFD Forum, we are well positioned to support and advance this important initiative with partners and, when called upon, provide input that leverages our science-based conservation expertise in wetlands, grasslands and forests," says Pullen.

As a TNFD Forum member, DUC will join 400 other organizations with technical expertise and practical market experience that can be drawn upon to support the development of a global risk management and disclosure framework.

This March, the TNFD released the first beta version of its nature-related risk-management and disclosure framework, which can be found here. The second beta version of the TNFD framework will be released at the end of June.

"The TNFD is set to become the leading nature-related risk management and disclosure framework for industries and financial institutions. We look forward to contributing to this powerful global effort that's putting nature at the heart of a healthy world economy," says Pullen.

