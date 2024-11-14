DUC invites Canadians to share their fond memories of pond hockey which may be featured in the campaign alongside the stories of influential players and their connection to shinny and pond hockey. Participants are encouraged to submit their stories early to take advantage of monthly draws and giveaways and advised to watch for exhibitions and community events aiming to connect Canada's love of hockey and the outdoors with the importance of healthy wetlands.

For generations of Canadians, pond hockey is a rite of passage. Shinny games nurture fledgling skills while helping to forge the bonds of friendship that unite our communities. Beyond a stick and a puck, it doesn't take much for all ages and backgrounds to enjoy Canada's national sport. Countless hockey professionals began their journeys in natural settings. With DUC's goal of conserving and restoring wetlands, big goals can be accomplished like keeping water on the ground and ice on our ponds, safeguarding outdoor spaces and the traditions that make them special. When spring hits, these same community wetlands become nature's nursery, supporting thriving biodiversity while offering a host of benefits like climate adaptation, flood and drought mitigation, water quality improvements and more.

"Our 'Small Ponds, Big Goals' campaign captures the heart of Canada's passion for hockey while raising awareness of the critical importance of wetland conservation in our communities," said Janine Massey, chief marketing officer, DUC. "Together, we can ensure that future generations of Canadians have a place to play, learn and connect with nature."

Submit your Small Ponds, Big Goals story

Wetlands are where hockey, nature and community come together. They provide spaces that foster Canada's natural and cultural heritage. By sharing these memories, we not only celebrate a beloved pastime but unite to conserve the wetlands that make this tradition possible.

Share your pond hockey story for a chance to win! DUC is calling on Canadians to share their outdoor hockey memories. Whether it's a story of a game-winning goal, a favourite pond or time spent with family and friends on the ice, each submission helps support DUC's mission to conserve and restore Canada's wetlands. Upcoming monthly prize draws include DUC merchandise, Hockey Hall of Fame admission tickets and tickets to the 2025 Legends Classic game. In Fall of 2025, Phil Pritchard, vice president and curator at the Hockey Hall of Fame and the iconic 'Keeper of the Cup' will help select the winning story for the grand prize including a weekend pass for two to the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Gala, Legends Classic tickets, and more. "I've traveled throughout Canada and I know that one thing that unites this country is a love for hockey," said Pritchard. "I'm looking forward to hearing how experiences on small ponds and wetlands have helped ignite that passion and brought people together."

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

