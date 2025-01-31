Wetlands both support and are supported by key economic sectors - working together to stabilize water availability and contributing to agriculture and other critical industries. Wetlands are natural landscapes for people to enjoy our traditional pastimes, like pond hockey, birdwatching, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Wetlands at work quietly do it all.

At Ducks Unlimited Canada, our mission is to conserve wetlands that are critical for waterfowl, wildlife and people. By collaborating with the agricultural sector and partners in various industries, Ducks Unlimited Canada ensures conservation efforts align with the needs of farmers, businesses, governments and communities, creating a balance that benefits both the environment and the economy. Indigenous Peoples have been the stewards of wetlands across Canada for millennia and Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to support the work of Indigenous nations and communities to advance their wetland conservation goals and initiatives.

What is a wetland?

Wetlands can be natural or artificial areas where water is present long enough to support aquatic processes and vegetation. Canada has organic bogs and fens, often referred to as 'peatlands', and mineral wetlands like marshes, swamps, and shallow open water. These can be fresh water, salt water, or brackish. They appear throughout Canada including the prairies, the boreal forest, along coastlines and even in the tundra. The diverse types of wetlands in Canada include bogs, fens, marshes, swamps and shallow open-water wetlands.

Quotes

"Wetlands provide essential services that sustain life and protect our communities. They filter pollutants, improve water quality, mitigate floods and store vast amounts of carbon, performing roles that would cost billions to replicate artificially—and many of these benefits are simply irreplaceable," said Michael Nadler, CEO, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), "When we protect our wetlands, we provide the foundation for a healthier, more resilient planet for generations to come."

"The Convention on Wetlands provides a global framework to protect and restore wetlands. Through the Convention, governments and partners around the globe are being supported with the tools to reverse wetland loss, tackle climate change and protect biodiversity. By working together, we can ensure wetlands remain a foundation for sustainable development and resilience for both people and nature," said Dr. Musonda Mumba, Secretary General, Convention on Wetlands

"Wetlands are the linchpin of interconnected ecosystems. Protecting and restoring them means addressing the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity. Wetland restoration offers one scalable, nature-based solution that simultaneously contributes to global objectives like the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Han de Groot, CEO of Wetlands International.

Tackling wetland loss through collaboration and action

Wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate, with up to 70% already lost in some regions of southern Canada. This loss threatens not only biodiversity but also the pollination, water filtration, flood mitigation and carbon storage benefits that wetlands provide. Ducks Unlimited Canada is calling for bold action to reverse wetland loss by working in partnership with individuals, businesses, communities, and governments. Wetlands on working lands—such as farms and ranches—offer a unique opportunity to integrate conservation with economic activity, ensuring mutual benefits for people and nature. We need the collective efforts of all Canadians to support these vital ecosystems and secure their benefits for future generations.

Innovation and data-driven conservation

Data and innovative tools like Ducks Unlimited Canada's Prairie Biodiversity Mapping and Assessment Tool offer detailed insights and predictions to help land managers, conservationists and industry make informed decisions that promote climate resilience against flood and drought and bolster biodiversity. Similarly, Wetlands International's Global Mangrove Watch provides up-to-date worldwide mapping using remote sensing data and tools that help to protect and restore mangroves. The organizations are aligned with global efforts to make conservation more effective and impactful. DUC's Institute for Wetland and Waterfowl Research (IWWR) drives science-based solutions that support wetland and watershed conservation, advancing understanding and guiding action. Support for this vital science is essential to protecting Canada's wetlands and the benefits they provide.

Migratory flyway conservation

North America's wetlands are critical for migratory birds. Ducks Unlimited Canada works to protect these migratory pathways, to ensure safe habitats across continents for countless bird species.

To learn more about the flyways - Watch now.

Healthy communities

Visiting natural spaces like wetlands is good for our health and wellness. The natural beauty and diversity of animal and plant life in wetlands make them ideal locations for recreational activities, whether harvesting, birdwatching or skating on frozen ponds. These activities generate significant income, benefiting local communities and promoting the sustainable management of wetlands. A study published in Scientific Reports showed that spending at least two hours per week in nature is associated with improved health and well-being. As part of this year's Small Ponds, Big Goals campaign, DUC is also celebrating pond hockey – Canada's favourite winter pastime – connecting people with wetlands while highlighting the vital role these ecosystems play in our lives.

Storytelling with Oak Hammock Marsh

The beauty and resilience of wetlands are best experienced firsthand! DUC is hard at work readying the renewed Wetland Discovery Centre at Oak Hammock Marsh, for a grand reopening later this year. The energy efficient centre highlights the vibrant life that thrives in healthy wetlands and how conservation work helps safeguard these vital ecosystems. Visitors will discover an unparalleled experience with new interactive exhibits and enhanced accessibility features.

Want to support wetland conservation?

Become a member or volunteer with DUC to learn about our latest initiatives and how you can help. Consider making a donation to Wetlands International's Water Bird Fund. Together, we can make a positive impact on our planet's wetlands.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

About Wetlands International

Wetlands International is the only global not-for-profit organisation fully dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wetlands. Our vision is a world where wetlands are treasured and nurtured for their beauty, the life they support and the resources they provide. We work to inspire and mobilise society to safeguard and restore wetlands for people and nature, and to scale up action by enabling others to implement proven solutions. Visit wetlands.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Convention on Wetlands

The Convention on Wetlands, also known as the Ramsar Convention, is the only global treaty dedicated to the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. The Convention unites 172 Contracting Parties in their shared commitment to protect and restore wetlands for people, nature, and the planet. It provides a framework for international cooperation, scientific research, and local action to safeguard wetlands as essential ecosystems that support biodiversity, water supply, climate regulation, and human livelihoods. To date, the Convention has designated over 2,500 Wetlands of International Importance, covering more than 255 million hectares worldwide. Learn more at www.ramsar.org.

